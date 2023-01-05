Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
Tampa councilman’s paycheck garnished for unpaid business debt
A court ruled that Tampa should hold 25% of Joseph Citro’s paycheck— which is funded by taxpayers—until the debt is paid back to a bank
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
$2.7M safety project underway in St. Petersburg
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is getting started on a $2.7 million project in St. Petersburg Monday morning. The year-long undertaking aims at improving pedestrian safety and walkability on 4th Street. FDOT is starting with drainage improvements in the area, which begins Monday and...
stpeterising.com
With renovations underway, The Vinoy will drop Renaissance flag, rebrand as Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
The Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club last month unveiled its completely redesigned Palm Court Ballroom and Vinoy Grand Ballroom. The upgrades are part of an ambitious renovation plan, announced last fall, that also includes the downtown resort’s veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, and restaurants.
stpetecatalyst.com
Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete selects new leaders
As stewards of $170 million in assets meant to promote health equity throughout Pinellas County, dynamic leadership is critical for the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) success. So its governing board decided to appoint both Carol Martin Brown and Carl Lavender as interim co-CEOs as they look...
Longboat Observer
Main Street parcel acquired for $4.29 million
A downtown parcel at 2051 Main St. has been acquired for $4.29 million. The new owner of the 0.44-acre parcel, Center Pointe Property LLC of Sarasota plans to hold the property with an eye toward future development. An entity named Mainview Sarasota Development LLC had previously acquired the property with...
The soul of St. Pete is on the line, and only one Tropicana Field developer's proposal is most worth considering
In terms of meeting the principles, not profit, the bid should go to Sugar Hill.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete firm Spoor Bunch Franz merges, expands
St. Petersburg-based firm Spoor Bunch Franz (SBF), one of the area’s most prominent accounting practices, has expanded its relationship with Westbay CPAs through a new merger. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, known for its specialization in forensic accounting and business valuations, took effect Jan. 1. Through the merger, SBF...
stpetecatalyst.com
First-ever Latin tech accelerator to launch in Tampa
After three years in the making, the Tampa Bay Latin Chamber of Commerce and Tampa Bay Wave have secured funding to launch the region’s first tech accelerator for Latin Americans. The LatinTech Accelerator, which received $500,000 through federal funding, will be a new business accelerator for founders of Latin...
fox13news.com
How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
stpetecatalyst.com
This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival
The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa’s newest homeowner: Stageworks Theatre
Tampa’s longest-running professional theater company has a new permanent home. It’s the same home Stageworks Theatre has leased since 2012 – on the first floor of the Grand Central on Kennedy campus – but thanks to a donation from the landlord, the nonprofit now owns it.
mynews13.com
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
Construction on US 19 pedestrian bridge in Clearwater nearing completion
The construction on the US 19 pedestrian bridge near Harn Boulevard in Clearwater is nearing completion.
stpetecatalyst.com
Why Clearwater officials publicly fired their city manager
Strategic planning issues, insufficient communication and the unauthorized purchase of a $2.1 million sound system are just a few reasons why the Clearwater City Council voted to fire its city manager. Mayor Frank Hibbard relayed those and a long list of other reasons for City Manager Jon Jennings’ termination during...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
stpetecatalyst.com
Red Tide conditions persist around Pinellas
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Jan. 6 red tide update, Karenia brevis, the red tide organism, is still present around Pinellas County. While the organization’s researchers found just one bloom concentration of the harmful algae offshore, the status map shows several low concentrations around the mouth of Tampa Bay and the Pinellas beaches. In addition, the FWC states that it is still receiving reports of associated fish kills and respiratory irritation.
Business owner says city's water project is destroying his livelihood
Moving to Tampa from California, when Derrick and Sierra Iglesia saw Old Seminole Heights for the first time, they were mesmerized.
Clearwater's new park reaches milestone as June opening approaches
Coachman Park will see a lot of changes coming with a new boutique hotel, apartments, and restaurants all surrounding Imagine Clearwater.
