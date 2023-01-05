ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
$2.7M safety project underway in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is getting started on a $2.7 million project in St. Petersburg Monday morning. The year-long undertaking aims at improving pedestrian safety and walkability on 4th Street. FDOT is starting with drainage improvements in the area, which begins Monday and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete selects new leaders

As stewards of $170 million in assets meant to promote health equity throughout Pinellas County, dynamic leadership is critical for the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) success. So its governing board decided to appoint both Carol Martin Brown and Carl Lavender as interim co-CEOs as they look...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Main Street parcel acquired for $4.29 million

A downtown parcel at 2051 Main St. has been acquired for $4.29 million. The new owner of the 0.44-acre parcel, Center Pointe Property LLC of Sarasota plans to hold the property with an eye toward future development. An entity named Mainview Sarasota Development LLC had previously acquired the property with...
SARASOTA, FL
St. Pete firm Spoor Bunch Franz merges, expands

St. Petersburg-based firm Spoor Bunch Franz (SBF), one of the area’s most prominent accounting practices, has expanded its relationship with Westbay CPAs through a new merger. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, known for its specialization in forensic accounting and business valuations, took effect Jan. 1. Through the merger, SBF...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
First-ever Latin tech accelerator to launch in Tampa

After three years in the making, the Tampa Bay Latin Chamber of Commerce and Tampa Bay Wave have secured funding to launch the region’s first tech accelerator for Latin Americans. The LatinTech Accelerator, which received $500,000 through federal funding, will be a new business accelerator for founders of Latin...
TAMPA, FL
How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival

The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
Tampa’s newest homeowner: Stageworks Theatre

Tampa’s longest-running professional theater company has a new permanent home. It’s the same home Stageworks Theatre has leased since 2012 – on the first floor of the Grand Central on Kennedy campus – but thanks to a donation from the landlord, the nonprofit now owns it.
TAMPA, FL
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Why Clearwater officials publicly fired their city manager

Strategic planning issues, insufficient communication and the unauthorized purchase of a $2.1 million sound system are just a few reasons why the Clearwater City Council voted to fire its city manager. Mayor Frank Hibbard relayed those and a long list of other reasons for City Manager Jon Jennings’ termination during...
CLEARWATER, FL
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Red Tide conditions persist around Pinellas

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Jan. 6 red tide update, Karenia brevis, the red tide organism, is still present around Pinellas County. While the organization’s researchers found just one bloom concentration of the harmful algae offshore, the status map shows several low concentrations around the mouth of Tampa Bay and the Pinellas beaches. In addition, the FWC states that it is still receiving reports of associated fish kills and respiratory irritation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

