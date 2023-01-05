Read full article on original website
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, high court
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Mobilizing National Guard
Florida leadership can’t stand the current immigration system. They will attempt to persuade a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is breaking federal law by implementing practices resulting in the release of unauthorized immigrants into the country.
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Russia is holding back on using its most advanced fighter jets over Ukraine because it's scared they'll get shot down, UK intel says
Russia's holding back because of worries about "reputational damage" if the combat jets are shot down over Ukraine, the British defense ministry said.
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their Priority
With New York City supporting migrants who were bused from a Republican state, a Democratic state, and migrants who made their way to the city, Mayor Eric Adams is struggling. He recently announced he needed $1 billion to help the migrants.
Biden slammed for claiming that Harris knows border crisis better than anyone — She hasn't been to the border since 2021
President Biden has been called out for claiming that Vice-President Harris — who has not been to the border since June 2021 — knows the border crisis better than anyone. Except that the Vice President has not been to the border since 2021.
On eve of Biden’s border visit, migrants fear new rules
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Several hundred people marched through the streets of El Paso Saturday afternoon, and when they arrived at a group of migrants huddling outside a church, they sang to them “no estan solos” — “you are not alone.”. Around 300 migrants...
Ukrainians honor dead fighter at outdoor funeral in capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian soldiers, family and mourners gathered in frigid weather in Kyiv on Sunday to pay tribute to a soldier killed fighting against Russian forces in Bakhmut, the strategic city under siege on the eastern front. An open casket, outdoor service was held in Kyiv’s Independence...
China suspends visas for South Koreans in virus retaliation
BEIJING (AP) — China suspended issuing visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements imposed by South Korea on Chinese travelers, according to a notice posted by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul. Japan’s Kyodo News service...
IMF says corruption has inflated costs of high-profile projects in Zambia
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that corruption had inflated the cost of numerous high-profile tenders and construction projects in Zambia.
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president is praising the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces. The White House announcement Friday of...
Ukraine school spurns Russian claim of troops killed there
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Officials at a vocational school in an eastern Ukraine city dismissed claims by Russia that hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed in a missile strike there, saying Monday that a rocket merely blew out windows and damaged classrooms. Russia specifically named the vocational school in...
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Packing Kyiv’s 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. Richly decorated with golden icons and panels, the...
Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent...
Europe had second-warmest year on record in 2022, EU scientists say
BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Europe experienced its second-warmest year on record in 2022, European Union scientists said on Tuesday, as climate change unleashed record-breaking weather extremes that slashed crop yields, dried up rivers and led to thousands of deaths.
Saudi Arabia: Hajj pilgrimage returning to pre-COVID levels
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Islam’s annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will return to pre-pandemic levels this year after restrictions saw the annual religious commemoration curtailed over concerns about the coronavirus, authorities say. The hajj, required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life, represents one...
Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot
BERLIN (AP) — A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund. In a joint statement they...
G7 seeks two price caps for Russian oil products
BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) coalition will seek to set two price caps on Russian refined products in February, one for products trading at a premium to crude oil and the other for those trading at a discount, a G7 official said.
Officials: Grounded ship refloated in Egypt’s Suez Canal
CAIRO (AP) — A cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early on Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said. Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden...
