Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Georgetown mayor makes changes in first week

The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting. The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

KU, LG&E closing all business offices by end of 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citing a decline in walk-ins, Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric are shuttering all business offices by the end of 2024. The businesses have 26 offices combined. Closures are expected to come in phases, and you’re able to check which offices are still open at any given time at lge-ku.com/payment.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington’s Catholic Action Center in need of sandwiches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Catholic Action Center is in desperate need of sandwiches to continue serving those who need food. Since December, The Catholic Action Center has gone through more than 4,000 sandwiches being served to guests, daily walk-ups, and those housed in hotels during the last winter weather plan activation.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wbontv.com

Neogen brings new facility and jobs to Mount Sterling area

Some very positive economic news for Montgomery County, as Neogen Corporation, an animal and food safety product manufacturer, has opened its new facility in Montgomery County. The opening a result of a nearly $10 million investment that’s expected to create around 80 full-time jobs for the area. Neogen has...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington FD investigates garage fire on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Plainville family discovers black bear sleeping under their deck

Plainville family discovers black bear sleeping under their deck. Plainville family discovers black bear sleeping under …. Plainville family discovers black bear sleeping under their deck. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January 9, 2023. Why...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 arrested following Versailles Road stabbing

Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Jan. 6 HTFN Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown Police Chief fired

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012. According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was...
GEORGETOWN, KY
kentuckylantern.com

Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant

In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new workweek. A weak weather maker will increase clouds and our chances for a few showers on Tuesday. Our best chances for rain arrive as we...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
LEXINGTON, KY
horseandrider.com

Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles

A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

