Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season
He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
FiveThirtyEight Releases Final AFC Playoff Spot Odds
The Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers are all jockeying for the final playoff spot in the AFC in Week 18. View the original article to see embedded media. With the final AFC playoff spot up for grabs in Week 18, FiveThirtyEight has released its final playoff odds for the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers entering the final weekend of the regular season.
Lions RB Jamaal Williams Caps Historic Night with Emotional Interview
The Lions running back shared a special dedication and a stern message to Detroit doubters following Sunday’s win over the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. Following a stunning Lions victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday to close the NFL’s regular season, running...
Cardinals’ JJ Watt Humbled as Brothers Pay Tribute to His Career
The Arizona defensive star received a touching honor from his two brothers ahead of his final NFL game. Cardinals pass-rusher JJ Watt will play in the final game of his illustrious career against the 49ers on Sunday after recently announcing his retirement from the NFL in surprising fashion. But before the three-time Defensive Player of the Year hangs up his jersey and cleats for good, the football world plans to honor him, starting with his two brothers.
Reports: Browns Fire Bernie Kosar for Placing Bet on Team
He said he’d donate his winnings to charity. View the original article to see embedded media. Browns radio voice and former quarterback Bernie Kosar was fired Sunday for placing a bet on the regular season finale against the Steelers, according to Cleveland.com. ESPN confirmed the report. It is prohibited for team personnel to bet on its games.
Lee Corso Takes TCU With Headgear Pick After Fake Out
The beloved analyst pulled off an effective bait-and-switch with his final selection of the college football season Monday. Ever one for the theatrical, Lee Corso dug into his bag of tricks when making his headgear pick for the College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and TCU on Monday night.
