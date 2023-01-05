Read full article on original website
Related
LME to decide nickel reforms by end of first quarter
LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday it will set out by the end of the first quarter how it will deliver on the recommendations of an independent report into the nickel crisis last year.
NMG Issues Positive Results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Uatnan Mining Project – One of the World’s Largest Graphite Projects in Development with Indicative NPV in Excess of C$2 Billion
MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG“ or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU ) in collaboration with Mason Graphite Inc. (“Mason Graphite”) (TSX.V: LLG, OTCQX: MGPHF) releases the results of a preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”), according to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), for a new project covering Mason Graphite’s Lac Guéret graphite deposit, the Uatnan mining project (the “Uatnan Mining Project”) located in Québec, Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005458/en/ Location of the Uatnan Mining Project (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0