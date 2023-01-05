ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

americanmilitarynews.com

Vietnam veteran gives back in Georgia, advocates for outreach

When Cobb County resident Dan Hydrick returned from the Vietnam War, he could not access veterans benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He was missing one important document: his official military discharge that provides details of military service. Called a DD-214, it is an important piece of paper...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 9 – Jan. 15

Turn your day off into a day on with our list of events to get into leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday on Jan. 15 and the holiday celebrating his life's work of civil rights on Jan. 16. We have insight on how you can become one with nature, enrich your homeschooled child's mind, hit the ice on skates with some hot cocoa or learn about the history of our country.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023

Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
macaronikid.com

Applications are now open for our the Zoo Atlanta Volunteen Program

The Volunteen Program is designed for high school students ages 14 to 17. Volunteens work toward a minimum of 160 service hours over the course of the program year, with specific hour requirements during each of the three terms. This is a year-round program. Through their participation, Volunteens will develop advocacy for themselves and others, empathy for the world around them, and commitment, leadership, and customer service skills. They will also learn in-depth information about animal species, care, and conservation.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

The road to Grayson

I’m finally headed for Kentucky today. Even though when I wrote about it two weeks ago and said that I’d be going in two weeks, I think I confused a few folks. At the Post Office: “I thought you were gone out of town this week?”. “No....
GRAYSON, GA
fb101.com

BIG DAVE’S CHEESESTEAKS – ATLANTA STAPLE OFFERING AWARD-WINNING TASTES OF PHILLY FROM FOUNDER DERRICK HAYES – TO OPEN LOCATION IN FOREST PARK, GA THIS SPRING

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm

ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

This is your sign to buy those concert tickets this week! While most of us are making sure we’re staying on top of our new year’s resolutions, don’t forget this new year should also be about self-care! And what’s more self-care-like than going to see one of your favorite artists? Make sure you’re working hard this week, but don’t forget to reward yourself, too.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb announces new chief judge of juvenile court

DeKalb County Superior Court judges appointed Judge Fatima El-Amin as the next chief judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court. El-Amin, a native of Atlanta, assumed the post on Jan. 1, and took over after Judge Vincent Crawford’s two-year term expired at the end of 2022. According to a news...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

