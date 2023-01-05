Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Vietnam veteran gives back in Georgia, advocates for outreach
When Cobb County resident Dan Hydrick returned from the Vietnam War, he could not access veterans benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He was missing one important document: his official military discharge that provides details of military service. Called a DD-214, it is an important piece of paper...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 9 – Jan. 15
Turn your day off into a day on with our list of events to get into leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday on Jan. 15 and the holiday celebrating his life's work of civil rights on Jan. 16. We have insight on how you can become one with nature, enrich your homeschooled child's mind, hit the ice on skates with some hot cocoa or learn about the history of our country.
New bishop, the Rev. Robin Dease, to deliver first sermon
The Rev. Robin Dease, the first African-American bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, ...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Grady ‘diversion center’ to provide care for homeless picked up by police as alternative to jail
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta, Fulton County and Grady Health System have joined forces to help the homeless. The Atlanta Diversion Center is set up to open at Atlanta Detention Center later this year, the city announced on Tuesday. The Atlanta City Council approved legislation allowing Atlanta Mayor...
Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023
Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
Beloved Tucker High custodian who started 'giving closet' for students in need dies
TUCKER, Ga. — Editor's note: This video above is from a previous story. Heaven has a new angel. But then again, Carolyn Collins was already an angel on Earth to many who knew her. She was a mother, a friend to countless students, and a woman who went out...
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
macaronikid.com
Applications are now open for our the Zoo Atlanta Volunteen Program
The Volunteen Program is designed for high school students ages 14 to 17. Volunteens work toward a minimum of 160 service hours over the course of the program year, with specific hour requirements during each of the three terms. This is a year-round program. Through their participation, Volunteens will develop advocacy for themselves and others, empathy for the world around them, and commitment, leadership, and customer service skills. They will also learn in-depth information about animal species, care, and conservation.
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
Working families resort to hotels for homes
During the holiday season, thousands of families across Atlanta squeezed into hotel rooms as they marked the special day...
henrycountytimes.com
The road to Grayson
I’m finally headed for Kentucky today. Even though when I wrote about it two weeks ago and said that I’d be going in two weeks, I think I confused a few folks. At the Post Office: “I thought you were gone out of town this week?”. “No....
fb101.com
BIG DAVE’S CHEESESTEAKS – ATLANTA STAPLE OFFERING AWARD-WINNING TASTES OF PHILLY FROM FOUNDER DERRICK HAYES – TO OPEN LOCATION IN FOREST PARK, GA THIS SPRING
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is your sign to buy those concert tickets this week! While most of us are making sure we’re staying on top of our new year’s resolutions, don’t forget this new year should also be about self-care! And what’s more self-care-like than going to see one of your favorite artists? Make sure you’re working hard this week, but don’t forget to reward yourself, too.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb announces new chief judge of juvenile court
DeKalb County Superior Court judges appointed Judge Fatima El-Amin as the next chief judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court. El-Amin, a native of Atlanta, assumed the post on Jan. 1, and took over after Judge Vincent Crawford’s two-year term expired at the end of 2022. According to a news...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
