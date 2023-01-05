ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Pulisic out ‘weeks’, Sterling injury still being analyzed in Chelsea injury crisis

Chelsea’s ongoing injury crisis took another terrible turn on Thursday, as attackers Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were each subbed off early in the first half. Both players joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in missing Sunday’s FA Cup beatdown at the hands of Manchester City, and Graham Potter’s issued an update on their statuses.
The Associated Press

Chelsea signs 2 more players early in transfer window

Chelsea’s second transfer window under its American ownership is proving to be as busy as its first. Two more players were signed on Saturday — Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana and 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos — to follow on from the purchase on Thursday of France defender Benoît Badiashile.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to shocking FA Cup upset

A massive upset just occurred in the 2023 FA Cup. Wrexham has just defeated 2-seeded Coventry City. The 4-3 victory on Saturday assured the club that they would go on through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s a huge upset, as Coventry City plays in the EFL Championship, the second-highest football league in England. Meanwhile, Wrexham plays in the National League, the fifth-highest football league in England. So a three-league difference between the two clubs, which is absolutely gigantic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy