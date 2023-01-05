Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Pulisic out ‘weeks’, Sterling injury still being analyzed in Chelsea injury crisis
Chelsea’s ongoing injury crisis took another terrible turn on Thursday, as attackers Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were each subbed off early in the first half. Both players joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in missing Sunday’s FA Cup beatdown at the hands of Manchester City, and Graham Potter’s issued an update on their statuses.
Chelsea signs 2 more players early in transfer window
Chelsea’s second transfer window under its American ownership is proving to be as busy as its first. Two more players were signed on Saturday — Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana and 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos — to follow on from the purchase on Thursday of France defender Benoît Badiashile.
‘Most purchases have been average’ – Ten Hag tears into Man Utd’s recent signings in scathing attack on transfer policy
ERIK TEN HAG tore into Manchester United for wasting nearly £1billion on "average" signings as the new boss tries to take the club back to the top. The Dutchman took over in the summer and immediately got to work trying to shake up the culture of the sleeping giant.
Watch horror Vicente Guaita howler as Armstrong pokes ball into empty net with Crystal Palace KO’d from FA Cup vs Saints
CRYSTAL PALACE keeper Vicente Guaita suffered a nightmare moment as he gifted Adam Armstrong an FA Cup third-round winner for Southampton. Saints ran out 2-1 victors at Selhurst Park as Patrick Vieira's hopes of silverware this season evaporated on Saturday afternoon. And the Arsenal legend will be furious with the...
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to shocking FA Cup upset
A massive upset just occurred in the 2023 FA Cup. Wrexham has just defeated 2-seeded Coventry City. The 4-3 victory on Saturday assured the club that they would go on through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s a huge upset, as Coventry City plays in the EFL Championship, the second-highest football league in England. Meanwhile, Wrexham plays in the National League, the fifth-highest football league in England. So a three-league difference between the two clubs, which is absolutely gigantic.
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
Non-League Wrexham stun Coventry 4-3 in seven-goal FA Cup thriller… but Hollywood owners miss it as stream goes down
IT would be all too easy to say they should make a Hollywood movie about this epic football match — given Wrexham’s A-lister owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. But you would need an entire series to cram in all the excitement, emotion, thrills, spills and sheer drama of this thriller.
