magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, sat...
Kait 8
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at a federal and state level. An increase was made in the standard deduction for single, head of household, and married filing jointly filers:. Single was raised...
nwahomepage.com
Judge denies Barnett motions before trial begins
Arkansas readies for governor’s inauguration, ball. Arkansas readies for governor's inauguration, ball. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available …. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available for winter months. Arkansas partnership works to end opioid epidemic. The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership has started divvying out funds from opioid settlements. The...
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available for winter months
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications to help with winter heating bills.
Kait 8
New faces and changes coming for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation announces apprenticeship program via $2 million workforce development grant
LITTLE ROCK, AR – This week, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation (AAEF) officially launched a new apprenticeship program enabled through a $2 million dollar, four-year grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Office of Skills Development (OSD). AAEF also announced April Ambrose as the new Director of Workforce Development for the program, effective January 1, 2023.
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
5newsonline.com
Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets
ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
Arkansas recovery group using settlement money to fight opioid addiction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the battle against opioid addiction in Arkansas continues, the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP) has stepped up to provide some much-needed assistance. Back in November, ARORP announced its plans to disperse money from an opioid settlement. "Arkansas is still number two in opioids as...
KNOE TV8
La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is joining the race for governor. A campaign website for Schroder, a Republican, was updated on Monday, Jan. 9, to reflect the gubernatorial run and request campaign donations from the public. Top donors and insiders received a letter about the...
KYTV
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas cardiologist settles alleged violation of False Claims Act
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis announced Thursday that an Arkansas cardiologist has agreed to settle allegations that he violated the False Claims Act. According to a news release, Dr. Jeffrey G. Tauth, 60, of Hot Springs, who has treated...
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there’s a lot to catch up on the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. Lots of portal talk. Kirk touches on the players that have committed and the offers going out. For the full interview, head to the video above.
