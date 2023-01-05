Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Spring 2023 begins at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The overcast sky and chilly winds didn’t stop West Virginia University’s downtown campus from filling up as students went to class for the first time of the West Virginia University’s Spring 2023 semester on Monday. “By the time first-year students get...
WVNews
Ann Marie Mascak Davis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council reviews utility water increase proposal
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The first reading of an ordinance to increase water and sewage rates was read and approved during Monday evening’s Bridgeport City Council meeting. If the ordinance spurred by the Clarksburg Water Board rate increase passes on second reading, the higher bills will take...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to consider GSA and ARPA payments
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will consider a more than $570,000 payment for general services annex construction and payout of an additional $367,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. They will also consider organizational matters for 2023, including electing a president, making appointments...
WVNews
WVU Medicine expands Fairmont Gateway Clinic footprint, services
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine officials today (Jan. 9) cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume with 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care, which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
WVNews
WVU Medicine holds ribbon cutting for $1.5 million Fairmont Gateway Clinic expansion
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine held a ribbon cutting for a $1.5 million expansion to its Fairmont Gateway Clinic on Monday morning, with additions to the building allowing for broader services to be provided. The clinic originally opened in 2017, and since 2020 has seen a 45%...
WVNews
West Virginia University alum gives $50K scholarship gift to aid women pursuing STEM degrees at WVU
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater. Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women.
WVNews
WVU Extension offers EMT training free of cost
MORGANTOWN (WV News) —There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from Jan. 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by...
WVNews
Homicide suspect arrested driving through Morgantown (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and four other North Central West Virginia police agencies arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound outside Morgantown.
WVNews
Donna Harvey
KITZMILLER — Donna Lee Harvey, 75, of Kitzmiller, passed away at UPMC Altoona on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born in Keyser, W.Va. on June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold “Hoss” and Frances “Frankie” Metz of Rawlings.
WVNews
Binegar enters plea to murder in Barbour County Circuit Court
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WV News) — Stoane M. Binegar appeared for a plea hearing before Judge Shawn Nines in Barbour County Circuit Court on January 9th. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie represented the State of West Virginia, and Attorney Michael Safcsak represented Mr. Binegar. Mr. Binegar was previously indicted for Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for killing Mr. David Heater and stealing money from him.
WVNews
COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming
As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
WVNews
Shinnston, West Virginia, man pleads guilty to first-degree murder & robbery in Barbour homicide
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — A 20-year-old Shinnston man could be looking at life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced at a later date for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Stoane Mason Binegar pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Shawn D. Nines to the two felonies, according to...
WVNews
William Nedrow
FRIENDSVILLE — William Ernest Nedrow, 49, of Friendsville, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at his residence. Born June 11, 1973, in Baltimore, he was the son of Julia Ann (Feazelle) Nedrow, Friendsville and the late William Clayton Nedrow.
WVNews
Riley, Spatafore claim Athlete of Week prizes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several clutch performances made for a very competitive race for the Exponent Telegram/Truist Harrison County Athletes of the Week prizes. Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley scored 23 of her game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime to help the Cougars rally from 13 points down in the final quarter to upend the Tigers, 60-58.
WVNews
Geno Smith's resurgence a bright light in dark WVU athletic times
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If ever a university was in need of a feel-good sports story to help it through troubled times, it is West Virginia University, which has seen not only its football program but its basketball program fall upon lean times. The thing is, there has...
WVNews
Bridgeport uses big second half for win over Rams
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit for a 44-37 win over Southern Garrett (Md.) Monday night in girls basketball action at Bridgeport High School. The Rams (3-7) led 14-12 after one quarter and outscored Bridgeport 13-3 in the...
WVNews
Titus' upset earns WVU honor
After stunning the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds to lift West Virginia over No. 21 Pitt, redshirt freshman Jordan Titus of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Titus claimed a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews...
WVNews
Goode dunk in good game earns Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It seemed like the whole city of Fairmont turned out Thursday to watch East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior battle in boys basketball. The host Polar Bears led most of the way but didn’t put the game away until the fourth quarter. With the...
WVNews
sg 1 d_s up bp reep.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point hal…
Comments / 0