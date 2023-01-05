Read full article on original website
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The relocation of utilities will impact traffic in Elizabethton starting Monday, Jan. 9. The eastbound lane on West Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street, according to a release from TDOT. TDOT recommends that downtown traffic proceed on Broad Street and use Lynn Avenue […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Schools focus on culture, professional development to avoid teacher shortage
Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd shares the district’s strategies for attracting and retaining quality teachers. While school districts around the country are struggling with a massive teacher shortage, Washington County Schools shared that they currently have a teacher retention rate of over 90%. Superintendent Jerry Boyd shared some of the district’s key strategies that go into making it a place where teachers want to stay and work.
Johnson City man feels city didn’t do enough during extreme winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Wheeler plans to send a letter to the city detailing his frustrations with the city’s handling of the frigid weather during the holidays. Frigid, single-digit temperatures sweep through the Tri-Cities beginning the evening of Dec. 23rd and lasting until Dec. 26. As someone who works with the homeless, Wheeler […]
Waterline break damages military and medical artifacts from now-closed museum at Mountain Home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Historic military and medical objects that once were displayed in a Johnson City museum are being dried out and salvaged after a waterline break in the building where they were being stored. A waterline inside Beeson Hall froze and then broke during the historic cold snap that gripped much of […]
erwinrecord.net
TVA’s big mistake and a good program
Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
First female fire chief carries on family legacy
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County has announced CJ Vickery as the first female fire chief for the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Not only is this a huge honor for the county, but it’s an even bigger honor for the new fire chief, who’s been with the department since she was 16. “It’s […]
supertalk929.com
Lane closure on East Elk Avenue to impact Elizabethton motorists beginning Jan. 9
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic will be impacted in Elizabethton beginning January 9th, lasting to February 3rd. A report says the Eastbound lane of East Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street. This closure will allow crews to safely relocate utilities...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Johnson City Press
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
Herald and Tribune
Old Christmas at Fort Watauga
ELIZABETHTON – Christmas isn’t over yet! In the 18th century, colonial Americans celebrated a holiday on Jan. 6 and called it “Old Christmas.”. Visit Fort Watauga to learn about the 12 days of Christmas and discover the European roots of our modern holiday celebrations on Saturday and Sunday, Jan.7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Semi-truck fire reported on I-81 in Hamblen County
A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation map Sunday morning.
Johnson City Press
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation
The scent of burned wood and hay is what you'll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff's office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night.
wjhl.com
These cuties are in need of a warm, forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or you can pay the shelter a visit. You can also pay the...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Kingsport Times-News
Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire
KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday
WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
