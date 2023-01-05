ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The relocation of utilities will impact traffic in Elizabethton starting Monday, Jan. 9. The eastbound lane on West Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street, according to a release from TDOT. TDOT recommends that downtown traffic proceed on Broad Street and use Lynn Avenue […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants

KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Schools focus on culture, professional development to avoid teacher shortage

Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd shares the district’s strategies for attracting and retaining quality teachers. While school districts around the country are struggling with a massive teacher shortage, Washington County Schools shared that they currently have a teacher retention rate of over 90%. Superintendent Jerry Boyd shared some of the district’s key strategies that go into making it a place where teachers want to stay and work.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
erwinrecord.net

TVA’s big mistake and a good program

Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
WJHL

First female fire chief carries on family legacy

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County has announced CJ Vickery as the first female fire chief for the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Not only is this a huge honor for the county, but it’s an even bigger honor for the new fire chief, who’s been with the department since she was 16. “It’s […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches

Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Old Christmas at Fort Watauga

ELIZABETHTON – Christmas isn’t over yet! In the 18th century, colonial Americans celebrated a holiday on Jan. 6 and called it “Old Christmas.”. Visit Fort Watauga to learn about the 12 days of Christmas and discover the European roots of our modern holiday celebrations on Saturday and Sunday, Jan.7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing

MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments

The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire

KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday

WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
WISE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy