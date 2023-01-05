Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
2022 concerns rolling into 2023 for Illinois farmer
A south central Illinois farmer says some of his top concerns for 2023 are issues carrying over from last year. Gary Berg of St. Elmo tells Brownfield input prices remain top of mind. “Last year we paid three times for anhydrous ammonia for our corn than what we did the year before. Input prices have come down a little bit but they are still really high.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Agronomist watching export numbers in this week’s USDA report
An Illinois based agronomist is anticipating lower demand numbers in USDA’s supply and demand report this week. Mike Toohill with AgriSompo North America tells Brownfield he is worried about exports, ethanol and feed usage going down. “We are down significantly from the last couple of years as far as...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Iowa hunter bags buck he chased for 3 years
A hunter in southern Iowa was able to close the final chapter on a buck he’s been pursing for three seasons. Noel Gandy of Shenandoah (pictured above) tells Brownfield he had over 20 encounters with the buck he calls “STAREDOWN” since 2020. He shares his story, plus other hunting tips and advice, in his full interview on this week’s episode of the Outdoor Adventures radio program on Brownfield.
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO cattle producers focus on eminent domain and property rights
Missouri Cattlemen’s Association supported legislation last session requiring a company to pay farmers for the land used to install an electrical transmission line. Executive Vice President Mike Deering tells Brownfield private property rights should be respected. “This session, we’ll also take a closer look at the Public Service Commission...
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO Cattlemen’s Association names officer team
The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association has elected its officers for 2023. David Dick of Pettis County will serve as president; president-elect is Chuck Miller of Miller County; Jeff Reed of Wayne County will serve as vice-president; Charlie Besher of Bollinger County will serve as secretary. Bruce Mershon moves to the past president role. Three vice-presidents were also elected to the board, including Anita Vanderwert from Region 2, Deb Thummel from Region 4 and Warren Love from Region 6.
