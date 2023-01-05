Read full article on original website
Related
bet365 Ohio promo code: Bet $1, Get $200 in bonus bets just in time for SNF
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our bet365 promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet on any event this week can Bet...
FanDuel Ohio promo code rolls out $200 in bonus bets for $5 wager in OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to place a wager on any game in January 2023 can collect a...
DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer in time for CFP National Championship
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, new customers in Ohio who bet on any game this week can earn a Bet $5, Get $200...
bet365 College Football National Championship bonus code: Bet $1, Get $200 in bonus bets for TCU vs. Georgia
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, college football lovers betting on any event today can Bet $1, Get $200 in bonus bets when you click...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Pittsburgh Steelers called ‘classless,’ ‘total trash,’ for CPR sack celebration days after Damar Hamlin situation
The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off Cleveland Sunday, but still fell short of the playoffs, and that might not have been the worst “L” the franchise took. At least not on social media. Because, less than a week after Pittsburgh-area native Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a...
Pa. man wins Pittsburgh Steelers’ official truck
A Pennlsyvnian fan won the Pittsburgh steelers’ official truck. Travis McConnell, 40, of New Castle, won the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” during Sunday’s game, WPXI reported. McConnell entered online for the first time, winning the black-and-gold Ford F-150.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Harrisburg, University of Akron running back Jawon Chisholm shares his story
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas sit down with former Harrisburg High and University of Akron standout running back, Jawon Chisholm, who is an inspiration to not only athletes in Harrisburg, but all over the world. • Sign...
J’ven Williams, Joey Schlaffer and Penn State’s 2023 early enrollees arrive on campus
A sort of silly but time-honored Twitter tradition played out once again on Monday morning. Penn State’s newest freshmen enrollees posted photos sitting in the first row of their first college classes, tagging head coach James Franklin to see for himself. All of Penn State’s expected early enrollees participated,...
Beer prices at College Football Playoff championship have fans talking ‘highway robbery’
As the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs scrap it out for the college football national title Monday night, fans over on social media are talking about beer, money and the big game. And, frankly, they are a little stunned at just how much the folks who managed to make...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, back in Buffalo to resume recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin posts first pic from hospital, wishes team well. Bills’ response was straight out of a movie
Damar Hamlin addressed fans for the first time via Instagram Saturday, but he returned to social media Sunday to wish his Buffalo Bills well prior to their game against New England. “GameDay … Nothing I want more than to be running out that tunnel with my brothers,” he wrote. “God...
How to get Philadelphia Eagles playoff, NFC East champions gear
It’s a good week for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Following their division title win against the New York Giants, they clinched the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This is the Eagles’ first time winning the NFC East since 2019 and their fourth NFC East title in the past decade.
Sportsmanship matters, at the Bengals/Bills game and in Congress | Opinion
At this writing, the U.S. House of Representatives is tied up in knots by a handful of far-right dissidents who have decided to hijack the Republican Party for their own purposes. Even if the logjam is broken in favor of Kevin McCarthy, the new Speaker will find himself in a legislative straightjacket that will require constant groveling to a rebellious faction.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0