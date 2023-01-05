ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Piedmont Police Department Now Hiring Police Officer

By Jim Evancho
 4 days ago

Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department has just announced they are hiring for the position of police officer.

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Position: POLICE OFFICER/ PATROLMAN The City of Piedmont and Piedmont Police Dept is now accepting applications for the position of POLICE OFFICER/ PATROLMAN. Minimum requirements for this position include: High School Graduate or Certificate of Equivalency (GED), willingness to work non-standard (shift) hours, weekends, holidays, and overtime as required, having a current Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (A.P.O.S.T.) Certification is preferred but not required, possession of current/valid Alabama Driver’s License, minimum of 19 years old, and be able to pass a background check. Starting pay is $17/hour and pay can be negotiated depending on experience. The City of Piedmont offers Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Alabama Health/Dental Insurance. Piedmont Police Dept supplies each officer with all required on duty equipment and the issuance of a yearly clothing/equipment allowance.
Applications may be picked up at: Piedmont Police Dept. 121 West Ladiga St. Piedmont, AL 36272 The deadline for submitting an application for this position is Friday January 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. Completed applications should be turned in at the Piedmont Police Dept. Any questions regarding the application process should be directed to Chief Nathan Johnson at (256)447-9091.

Anniston, AL
