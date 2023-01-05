In a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Miami Marlins are reportedly making four of their starting pitchers available via trade and that could be of interest to the Chicago Cubs. We always assumed Pablo Lopez would be had this winter via trade, but now the Cubs have some shopping to do. To be fair, all four aren't quite at that ace level, but there is a lot of potential in all four who have recently experienced success at the MLB level.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO