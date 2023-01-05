ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
DENVER, CO
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Miami Marlins starting pitchers made available

In a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Miami Marlins are reportedly making four of their starting pitchers available via trade and that could be of interest to the Chicago Cubs. We always assumed Pablo Lopez would be had this winter via trade, but now the Cubs have some shopping to do. To be fair, all four aren't quite at that ace level, but there is a lot of potential in all four who have recently experienced success at the MLB level.
CHICAGO, IL
