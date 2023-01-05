Read full article on original website
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 18 Performances: Nyheim Hines is Sunday’s Star
The Bills’ returner takes two kickoffs back for touchdowns, including the opening play of the game. Plus, Mike Tomlin still hasn’t had a losing season in 16 years for the Steelers. Week 18 on the NFL schedule is in the books and the best performances deserve to be...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bush, Tebow Headline College Football Hall of Fame ’23 Class
The USC running back, who had his Heisman Trophy victory vacated in 2005, will receive the sport’s highest lifetime achievement honor. Reggie Bush may have had his Heisman Trophy taken away, but he’s nevertheless poised to become a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Bush, who...
Packers' Matt LaFleur Sounds Off On Quay Walker
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was none too happy with the conduct of his rookie linebacker in Sunday's loss to Detroit. The Packers had a chance to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs, but fell short, losing 20-16 to NFC North rival Detroit Sunday at Lambeau Field. The loss was bad enough, but the manner in which they took that loss will be remembered for a long time.
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. The Bills came out in Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots and immediately proved they were ready to play and win for safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday’s game against the Bengals.
Chad Johnson Calls for Bengals ‘Coin Toss’ Touchdown Celebrations
Ochocinco knows a thing or two about celebrations. The Bengals are playing under strange circumstances Sunday vs. the Ravens thanks to the NFL’s modified playoff rules. A win would lock them into hosting a playoff game, but a loss brings into play a coin flip between Baltimore and Cincinnati to decide who hosts a game.
Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season
He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP
The Chiefs boss has coached Brett Favre and Michael Vick. But his QB right now might be the best. Plus, more on the Jags winning the AFC South and Justin Fields’s development. Andy Reid coached for the Mike Holmgren Packers, and led his own powerhouse teams, and won for...
