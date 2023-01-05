Even though the first dual touchscreen laptop — the ASUS Flipbook — was showcased at the CeBIT expo well over a decade ago (via Phys.org), the technology seems to be only gaining traction now. This could be exemplified by the steady stream of dual touch screen laptops being launched by leading notebook makers. While ASUS has been pretty prolific in this segment by launching devices like the ROG Zephyrus Duo, ZenBook Pro Duo, and the ZenBook Duo in quick succession, an increasing number of competitors seem to be also interested in this category. Among the recent entrants into this relatively niche segment include HP and Lenovo, which launched machines like the Omen X2S and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 respectively in the recent past. It seems Lenovo is now interested in expanding its footprint in the dual touchscreen notebooks segment.

