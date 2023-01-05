Read full article on original website
Related
Four CES 2023 Gaming Laptops Worth Paying Attention To
CES 2023 has arrived, and with it comes a bunch of new laptops, including some notable portable gaming machines from popular brands Acer, Lenovo, and HP.
Snapdragon Satellite Is Android's Souped-Up Answer To Apple's Emergency SOS
Last fall, Apple rolled out a new feature in its top-tier phones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which enabled satellite communication in the event of an emergency. If you found yourself lost in an area with no cellular coverage but had a clear view of the sky, you could send for help. Considering 85% of the planet earth finds itself without adequate cellular coverage even today (via World Economic Forum) it's a feature that has been a long time coming and could be a literal lifesaver. This week, Qualcomm looked at that and said, "hold my beer."
Hands-On With Lenovo's Most Unique CES 2023 Laptops And Tablets
Lenovo has long been a vendor that delivers a ton of garden-variety laptops and computer hardware that would nicely fit in any boardroom or cubicle in the workforce. Every now and then, Lenovo wanders off the beaten path to try something new, or at least something different than what everyone is doing. If you want an Android tablet — and you don't want a Samsung Android tablet — you're probably considering a Lenovo. If you want a Chrome tablet, Lenovo is one of the only games in town.
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Combines Two 4K OLED Touch Screens For Delightful Excess
Even though the first dual touchscreen laptop — the ASUS Flipbook — was showcased at the CeBIT expo well over a decade ago (via Phys.org), the technology seems to be only gaining traction now. This could be exemplified by the steady stream of dual touch screen laptops being launched by leading notebook makers. While ASUS has been pretty prolific in this segment by launching devices like the ROG Zephyrus Duo, ZenBook Pro Duo, and the ZenBook Duo in quick succession, an increasing number of competitors seem to be also interested in this category. Among the recent entrants into this relatively niche segment include HP and Lenovo, which launched machines like the Omen X2S and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 respectively in the recent past. It seems Lenovo is now interested in expanding its footprint in the dual touchscreen notebooks segment.
Three CES 2023 Gaming Monitors Worth Looking At
We still haven't been treated to the full slate of cards coming out of the latest generation GPUs, but whenever they arrive, you can bet there'll be a healthy suite of monitors to take full advantage of them. Like always, a bevy of new gaming gear is being announced at CES 2023, including a wealth of ridiculous gaming monitors.
Lumus May Have Cracked The Code For Smart Glasses That Don't Look Dorky
Lumus, the company behind the tech that powers augmented reality glasses, has unveiled the next leap in smart lenses. It's 50% smaller and 100% less dorky.
Lenovo's Project Chronos Concept Is Like Kinect Rebooted For The WFH Generation
With the exception of the Wii, motion control has yet to rack up any sort of business success. Xbox's Kinect, Playstation Move, and various virtual reality setups including the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro have included them as features, but motion controls still have yet to seriously impact the video gaming landscape. They still show up in the occasional Nintendo Switch game like Fortnite but are largely forgettable. The primary selling point for motion control as a concept, a new way to interact with devices, has been simply uninteresting in practice.
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist Is A Twirling 2-In-1 With Color E-Ink
As laptops and notebooks go, 2-in-1 devices are pretty high on the list in terms of versatility. In recent years, manufacturers have stepped up the game and delivered some innovative new designs and form factors. Whether it be a second display above the keyboard, as in the ASUS ZenBook Duo, or an e-ink display on the top of the lid, like what we saw with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i, it's always refreshing to see manufacturers play with different form factors in an effort to add value and change how we interact with our devices.
Razer's 'Project Carol' Gaming Chair Concept Sports Surround Sound And Haptics In Its Headrest
Razer hit the scene at CES with a new concept called "Project Carol," which is an audio-enabled headrest, adaptable to any gaming chair.
How To Use Any Android Tablet As An Android Auto Car Head Unit
Android Auto is a popular feature found in many modern cars. If your vehicle lacks support for it, there is a way to add it using an Android tablet.
Google Wallet Vs. Samsung Wallet: Which Should Galaxy Phone Users Choose?
There's something very sci-fi about having a single device in your pocket that has all the information you may need daily, handling everything from basic computing and communication to payments and public transport. Smartphones have evolved in leaps and bounds since the days of the first iPhone, and it's not just cameras, displays, and batteries that have gotten bigger and better. New sensors, technologies, and protocols have steadily revolutionized how we use our devices to interact with the world. What was once a portable telephone has become something many rely on for essential activities.
Alexa Will Soon Help You Find And Pay For EV Charging
EVgo is partnering up with Amazon to utilize Echo Auto and Alexa to help identify and pay for charging at thousands of EVgo charging stations in the U.S.
How To Find Japanese Market Games On Your Nintendo Switch
A significant downside to video gaming is that not all games come out in all countries or regions. If they do, there may be a substantial delay between launch dates. So what's a U.S.-based Switch user to do if they want to play something that only came out in Japan or isn't due out on this side of the Pacific for several more weeks (or months, or even years)?
Xbox Series X And S Accessories That Will Enhance Your Gaming Experience
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. A giant 4K display, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a collection of your favorite games will go a long way towards ensuring that you get the most out of your Xbox Series X|S console, but investing in superior accessories is sure to take your game to the next level. Although some of the nicest accessories available for the Xbox Series X|S may be fairly pricy or fill a particular niche that only certain fans will appreciate, there are certain pieces of hardware that are effectively a universal upgrade.
How To Find Your Mac's Serial Number, And Why You Might Need To
Most electronics come with a bevy of numbers etched into their frames, stamped on their undersides, and emblazoned onto their boxes. But why? Well, the short answer is that they're needed for model identification. As to why you might want to know your device's specific make, model, and ID, there are several that run the gamut from being interesting to absolutely necessary, depending on the context.
Razer Edge 5G Finally Gets A Release Date
Razer's Android-based handheld gaming console finally has a release date for both its Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants, at least for buyers in the U.S.
How To Set Up Guest Mode On Your Chromebook
If you're sharing your Chromebook with someone else but don't want them to see your data, you can turn on a guest mode that'll keep your habits private.
Now You Can Remote-Control Your Polestar EV By Voice
Polestar is taking the connected features in its Polestar 2 and 3 EVs even further, thanks to Android Automotive and the company's partnership with Google.
How To Create A Tesla Driver Profile, And Why You Should
The driver profile is something that many new Tesla buyers set up when getting behind the wheel of their car for the first time.
The Next Mac Pro May Lose A Major User-Upgradeable Feature
It sounds like Apple's mixed-reality headset will get most of the attention this year, while the next-generation Mac Pro may lose one key feature.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0