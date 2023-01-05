After news broke that classified documents had been found in a locked closet at Joe Biden’s former think tank, Donald Trump seized on the story to launch a series of unfounded attacks about potential security issues. Seemingly without a shred of irony, Trump—who is currently being investigated for storing sensitive government information including nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago—spun baseless theories about Biden’s files. “The amount was 54 Million Dollars that the Biden Think Tank received from China. That’s a lot of money. They saw the Classified Documents!” Trump wrote. The figure he cited appears to refer to the amount of Chinese gifts reportedly donated to the University of Pennsylvania between 2014 and 2019, rather than the Penn Biden Center itself. “Biden giving China Highly Classified Documents would be a bridge too far. I certainly wouldn’t do that,” he later added. “Not a good situation for our Country to be in!”Read more at The Daily Beast.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO