Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Sports broadcasters have a duty to report injuries responsibly – in the case of NFL’s Damar Hamlin, they passed the test
(THE CONVERSATION) – Injuries are an unfortunate part of any sport – none more so than in the NFL, where players can be felled in front of a TV audience in the tens of millions. Typically, when a player suffers an injury, the media cuts to commercial and returns with replays of the injury – sometimes […]
Peyton Hillis still in ICU after swimming accident
A Sunday morning update on Peyton Hillis reveals more prayers are needed for the former football star who is battling in a hospital in Florida.
How to Watch 2023 Australian Open Live Without Cable
The first Grand Slam in tennis begins with the 2023 Australian Open. Here's how to watch every serve at Melbourne Park. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The 2023 Australian Open, the first major tennis tournament of the year, will feature the...
