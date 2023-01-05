Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business
An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for hours Monday, deputies say.
wkzo.com
1 hospitalized Saturday following Edison Neighborhood shooting incident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, January 7. Public Safety Officers responded to the 500 block of Vernon Street in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood around 4 p.m. to a report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. On scene, they found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
WNDU
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in St. Joseph County
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. 2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now...
WNDU
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on US-12 in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 10:11 p.m.) According to the Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m. Some liquid propane did leak from the truck but was quickly contained.
wkzo.com
Battle Creek Police seize suspected fentanyl and cash during drug raid on Oak Street
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police plan to submit charges against a man after a drug raid last Friday at a home on Oak Street. A search warrant was executed at 11:30 a.m. by the police department’s Emergency Response Team with assistance from the BCPD Highway Hotel Interdiction Team, Gang Unit, and Special Investigations Unit.
Deputies: Horse found shot, killed in Hamilton Twp.
Deputies are asking the public for help investigating a shooting that left a horse dead.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Two die in Lawrence Township shooting
LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
See photos, history as Kalamazoo County Jail building turns 50
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Just over 50 years ago, the first incarcerated people moved into the new Kalamazoo County Jail. Either 61 or 63 people were moved Jan. 5, 1973, from the jail on top floor of the Kalamazoo County Courthouse to the new jail at 1500 Lamont Avenue.
Sheriff: Family of 4 dead in Allegan Co. murder-suicide
Sheriff's deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday.
wkzo.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
'She was just a loving person': Friend of Allegan Co. mom and daughters killed in shooting speaks up
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old man from Fennville shot and killed his family Saturday afternoon, before turning the gun on himself. Dispatch calls from Allegan County around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 indicate that there was a history of domestic violence in the...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
wkzo.com
Recall petitions filed against two Emmett Township officials, hearing set for January 18
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Petitions to recall two Emmett Charter Township officials have been submitted in recent days to the office of the Calhoun County Clerk. Calhoun County Clerk and Register of Deeds Kimberly Hinkley says a petition to recall trustee Jim Mead was submitted last Wednesday by Emmett Charter Township registered voter Gavin Powell. Mead’s four-year term expires in November 2024.
1 person in Hillsdale County is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting
A shooting in Hillsdale County has left one person in critical condition. It happened Wednesday just after 9:30 p.m. in Jefferson Township.
Fox17
Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
wkzo.com
Housing developments spur in Kalamazoo County thanks to new county tax
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — More than $100 million dollars worth of homes are in the planning stages, being built or rehabilitated in Kalamazoo County, all thanks to millions in new tax dollars. According to a MLive article on Monday, January 9, the Kalamazoo County housing millage has put...
Fox17
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
