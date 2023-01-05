Read full article on original website
Welcome reception for legislators and staff of the Alaska State Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 39th Annual Community Welcome Reception for legislators and staff of the 2023 Alaska State Legislature will be held on Tuesday, January 17, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. For the first time, the reception will be held at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. The public is...
Dunleavy appoints Brett Huber to chair of Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of Brett Huber as the Chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Huber has nearly 30 years of public policy and oil and gas industry experience and will occupy the public seat. “With Mr. Huber’s vast knowledge and background in resource...
Legislative Leader Touts Consensus Approach and Outlines Likely Priorities For Alaska Senate
As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […]
New director of Alaska Wildlife Troopers Division named
Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Bernard Chastain as the director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers Division. Colonel Chastain has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 1998 and has worked across the state in multiple locations as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper. . “I have...
Midday Report January 09, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska has a fully fledged member of the U.S. House again. Ketchikan’s borough and school district take cautious steps forward in resolving their dispute over health care payments. And a Homer entrepreneur is making lumber from plastic.
The Sunday Minefield – January 8, 2023
The start of the 33rd Alaska Legislature is nine days away! Legislators and staff are already making their way to Juneau. The Alaska House remains unorganized but negotiations are ongoing, though no one has gotten to that magic number 21 yet for a speaker. Unless something extraordinary happens, look for the House to again not have a speaker on the first day of session. The new Senate majority coalition met in Girdwood in the lead-up to session, and they were even joined by Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska). And the Anchorage Assembly chose a temporary replacement for Forrest Dunbar, who resigned from the Assembly to serve in the Alaska Senate.
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced Friday a proposal to amend regulations for hunting and trapping on national preserves in Alaska. These proposed regulations would eliminate several controversial sport hunting practices, including bear baiting. Bear baiting is the practice of leaving food or other items to attract bears to allow hunters to harvest bears. Prior to 2020, the practice was banned in Alaska’s National Preserves, but the recently proposed regulations want to reverse that 2020 rule.
Alaska Botanical Garden Ice Sculpture competition voting closes
With session approaching, Alaska House members seek to avoid leadership struggle like in U.S. House
Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - The chamber remains unorganized ahead of the legislative session’s Jan. 17 start. As Americans watch the U.S. House struggle to elect a leader, Alaskans may soon see a similar situation develop in the state House of Representatives. “These proceedings back east, it’s a...
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court
The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
Governor Dunleavy announces two judicial appointments to the Anchorage Superior Court
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced on Friday two appointees to the Anchorage Superior Court. The judges were selected from a list of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council and forwarded on to the Governor. Laura Hartz has been an Alaska resident for 14 years and...
The Alaska Railroad celebrates a century of service
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Since the days of the Klondike Gold Rush, Alaska has worked to improve and increase transportation infrastructure in the last frontier. The Alaska Railroad has played a huge role in that pursuit and it now celebrates a century of service. Completed on July 15, 1923, the...
Alaska USA Appoints New Executive Leaders
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union added two new vice presidents to its executive leadership team and promoted a current executive. Jeff Gregg, previously Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending, received a promotion to Executive Director, Business and Commercial Services. In his new role, Gregg is responsible for planning, implementation, direction, and control of all business and commercial lending and deposit activities, including coordination of operations, sales, and administration functions. Gregg has more than thirty-five years of commercial lending experience and has been with Alaska USA since 2016.
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves. Nominations open for Governor's Arts and Humanities Awards.
The Green Connection hosts a class for winter house plant care
Nominations open for Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans may now make submissions for the annual Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards. The awards are geared toward individuals or organizations that have demonstrated a contribution to Alaska’s arts and humanities. The four awards that compose the art category are the Margaret Nick Cooke...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 6, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. A North Pole man is waiting for another chance at a...
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Everyone knows what the answer is, so why aren’t we doing it
There have been two constants in the last three 10-year plans produced by the administration of Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) preceding the latest one. The first is that the administration has underestimated actual unrestricted general fund (UGF) spending in the years ahead. The second is that to balance the projected budget even at those lower levels the administration has relied on some form of “new revenues.”
Alaska predicted to add 5,000 jobs this year. Will there be enough workers to take them?
Alaska will have another 5,000 jobs open in 2023, but there will be even fewer workers to fill those jobs, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s latest report. “Nonresidents fill about 20 percent of Alaska’s jobs. Some stay — about 10 percent each year — but...
