anntee
4d ago
how do that surprise anybody that's the Eastside not surprising at all smh
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Walmart In Buffalo ‘Devastated By Ongoing Looting’?
A video shared on Facebook purports a Walmart in Buffalo, New York had allegedly been “devastated by ongoing looting” following a blizzard. The video shows a Philadelphia Walmart that was looted in 2020. A Walmart spokesperson denied any stores in Buffalo were looted during the blizzard. Fact Check:
Suspicious package temporarily closes roadways in Niagara Falls
The roads have since been reopened.
Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from store during blizzard
A Buffalo woman has been arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from a store on Bailey Avenue during the blizzard.
Buffalo woman waits 7 months for car to be repaired amidst car part supply issue
Marianna Sanchez, of Buffalo, said in May her SUV began having issues. It wasn't ready to be picked up until seven months later.
One child hospitalized following Buffalo house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One child had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Buffalo house Monday morning. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the call on Woodlawn Ave. around 4:50 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the...
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
Teen sentenced for bringing loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus
The district attorney's office announced that a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus.
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo
Here are the busiest Wegmans locations in Buffalo and Western New York.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
Buffalo police announce arrest made in early Sunday morning Route 33 crash
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that an arrest was made in connection to an early morning crash on Route 33.
New agile Buffalo Fire apparatus aimed at safety and maneuvering
A new aerial ladder fire truck has arrived for the Buffalo Fire Department. A new rapid response ambulance will soon arrive, and both vehicles will have tracks to help in inclement weather.
South Buffalo man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting his friend
Officials say the shooting took place roughly two years ago.
Vehicle rolls over on D’Youville campus
News 4 will provide more information when it's available.
Niagara County man charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Niagara County man is currently facing three felony animal cruelty charges in the shooting deaths of three dogs, Lucy Lou, Moo, and Princess.
Buffalo Police Department looking for missing vulnerable woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help to find a missing vulnerable woman. Madison Van Etten, 23, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black pants with "LOVE" written on the left side. Police say...
City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announces they are above capacity
The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announced Monday that their shelter is above capacity and that 41 dogs are currently up for adoption.
nyspnews.com
Shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
26 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 26 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Pittler, Shawn Kenneth. Booking Date/Time: 01/09/2023 11:15:51. CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. Bail Amount:...
Comments / 12