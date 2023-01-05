Read full article on original website
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
valpo.life
Holladay Properties hosts annual holiday party, boasts successful year of service and growth
There are holiday parties, and then there are Holladay parties. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Holladay Properties and Construction employees gathered outside the Gillespie Conference Center to take a group photo. The backdrop – in true Holladay fashion – was Indiana’s tallest Christmas tree, a tradition started by current chairman, former president, and CEO, John Phair.
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
WANE-TV
Become a homeowner with Habitat for Humanity
(WANE) — Are you looking for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Allen County?. Habitat for Humanity is building homes for the 2023 season in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to a release, this opportunity is available to families living or working in Allen County. Applications open January 9 for those...
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
WANE-TV
Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
Body of Indiana man found along Chicago shoreline
CHICAGO (AP) — A body discovered Sunday along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Gary, Indiana man, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the body was identified as that of John Puza Jr., 48, the Chicago Tribune reported. Puza’s body was found Sunday afternoon by […]
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village
Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
Community Healthcare, Aetna extend insurance agreement
Community Healthcare System and insurance provider Aetna are extending their existing agreement till Oct. 1. The post Community Healthcare, Aetna extend insurance agreement appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents
Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Crown Point, Indiana hosts Christmas tree bonfire
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- While some jurisdictions turn old Christmas trees into mulch, the City of Crown Point, Indiana takes a page from the Hans Christian Andersen tale "The Fir Tree" and burns them instead.On Sunday night, Crown Point held its annual tree bonfire celebration. This was the first time since 2020 that the event was open to the public; it was closed to visitors in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The tree burning was held at the Lake County Fairgrounds. It was monitored by firefighters.Families were invited to watch, and enjoy some popcorn and hot chocolate.
WOWO News
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new chief operating officer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The YMCA has announced that Tabitha Ervin will serve as the new chief operating officer. Ervin has served the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne since 2007 and has since served the organization in many different roles. She has also been involved with the Y-USA DIG Leadership Council, Vincent Village, and Healthier Moms and Babies, among other organizations.
Police Determine ‘No Immediate Threat' at NW Indiana High School After Lockdown
Police in northwest Indiana said Monday there was "no immediate threat" at Valparaiso High School, where a lockdown was put into place as the result of an unspecified law enforcement investigation. In a Facebook post at approximately 9:29 a.m., the Valparaiso Police Department said the school was placed into a...
WANE-TV
City: Construction at Superior roundabout for river protection project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The roundabout that connects four streets in downtown Fort Wayne is under construction while two projects wrap up this month, including one that intends to keep sewage out of the St. Marys River. The City announced there are lane restrictions around Superior Circle, the...
News Now Warsaw
US Steel Corp. latest to announce layoffs
GARY — United States Steel Corporation in Gary has announced the layoff of 244 people. The announcement was issued on a state website that tracks layoffs. That’s the fourth announcement in the past five weeks. All told, more than 630 people lost their jobs in that time period.
WANE-TV
‘Unlawful interrogation:’ Musicians file charges against Philharmonic management
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Charges have been filed against Fort Wayne Philharmonic Managment by the American Federation of Musicians Local 58 for unfair labor practice. A release from The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association (American Federation of Musicians Local 58) stated that charges were pressed on behalf of the Musicians on strike. The charge alleges that the Philharmonic coerced employees unlawfully by “interrogating them about their intention to engage in a strike” as well as failure to “bargain in good faith” in December 2022.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
indiana105.com
Valparaiso High School in Lockdown Status
In Valparaiso, police have posted a Community Alert at their Facebook page reporting that Valparaiso High School is currently in lockdown status “while investigating an ongoing situation.” Here is a link to the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates. Here is the announcement from the Valparaiso Police...
valpo.life
La Porte hosts top basketball talent in NIBC La Porte Invitational
One of La Porte County’s newest, and biggest events returned for another year of incredible action on the hardwood. The National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) brought the nation's top high school basketball players back to La Porte for another weekend of spectacular basketball. This event served as a way for the people of Northwest Indiana to see the talent that will be featured in big Division I college schools, and even the NBA. Not only was the event great for basketball fans, but it also brought people from all over the country to La Porte County and it showed all of the good La Porte has to offer.
95.3 MNC
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash
A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
