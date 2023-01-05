Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
seehafernews.com
Jeanette L. Mrotek
Jeanette “Jenie” L. Mrotek, age 92 years young, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home. She was born January 4, 1931 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Julia (Nedvecki) Pozorski. Jenie attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1948. On September 23, 1950, she married Joseph S. Mrotek at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2017. She was employed with Mirro Aluminum until her retirement, then worked at Rex Clean. Jenie was a woman of many talents, and was an excellent seamstress, both professionally and at home. In her younger years, she bowled in Manitowoc Leagues and also enjoyed deer hunting. She loved playing and watching Wisconsin sports teams, and was active in playing baseball and volleyball well into her 70’s. Jenie enjoyed camping all of her life, and when her grandchildren were younger, would take them all on a two-week camping trip every year. She was a great cook and baker, and would provide her family with homemade desserts at every meal. Jenie also enjoyed cross-stitch, and playing sheepshead with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish also a past member of the rosary and altar society of St. Mary’s. Above all, she loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan, as she attended all of their sporting events. Jenie was very active, independent, and energetic up until her last day. Every year for the last 72 years, Jenie hosted the family Christmas party, which was a fun time for all. She will be missed for her great sense of humor and her love of having a good time.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Public Safety Committee to Discuss Recreational Vehicle Parking
There are a pair of meetings scheduled to start the week in the City of Manitowoc. Up first is the Committee on Aging, which will gather at the Senior Center at 1:30 p.m. They will review some upcoming events before looking over their financial reports. They will also discuss handicap...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board of Adjustment to Meet This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Board of Adjustment will be in the County Office Complex at 9:00 this morning. They will be looking over a Conditional Use Request from a property owner in the Town of Kossuth before also looking over a pair of Variance requests.
wpr.org
Family-owned Manitowoc company incorporates sustainability into new facility
A small, family-owned company in northeast Wisconsin had sustainability in mind when it finalized an expansion last month. Dramm Corp. in Manitowoc recently opened its new headquarters and production facility. The company has about 100 employees, and produces equipment, fertilizers and water treatment systems for professional greenhouses and home gardeners.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Sheboygan County sends one to the hospital
MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a Sheboygan County hospital after a residential fire in the Town of Mosel. According to a release, on Monday, January 9, 2023, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire on Deerfield Lane. Upon arrival,...
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say. At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots. Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
whbl.com
I-43 and Highway 23 Road Work to Watch Out For This Week
Crews will be busy making repairs to guard rails on several sections of highways in Sheboygan County this week, requiring lane closures for the safety of the crews. Guardrails will be repaired along both north and southbound lanes of I-43 between CTH “EE” and Highway 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. this Monday, requiring lane closures there.
WBAY Green Bay
Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
whbl.com
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
wearegreenbay.com
One in custody following shooting incident in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning shooting incident in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 9 around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 13th Street and Madison for reports of shots fired. Officers checked the area and found shell casings on the ground.
seehafernews.com
Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc
Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
WSAW
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Releases the 2022 Community Health Assessment
The Manitowoc County Health Department has released the 2022 Community Health Assessment (CHA). This report helps define the health of a community by exploring successes, gaps, and barriers that exist in Manitowoc County and assists in the identification of priorities, and leads to the subsequent creation of a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).
Comments / 5