The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Nylander & Campbell
The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a tough 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken. The team played a solid first period, but couldn’t score. The Kraken made adjustments and then carried the game to the Maple Leafs. In the second period, it just all fell apart. The question...
The Hockey Writers
Jakub Vrana Could Be On Oilers’ Radar, but Shouldn’t Be
The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers on Jan. 3, less than three weeks after he returned to the team after taking part in the NHL/NHLPA’s player assistance program. The 26-year-old went unclaimed and was sent to the Red Wings American Hockey League team in Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint. Despite being unclaimed, there’s no questioning his talent — as per Natural Stat Trick, from 2019-2022 his 1.59 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 were second in the NHL, behind only Auston Matthews.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Nelson Is Hitting on Potential by Becoming an All-Star
Brock Nelson was recently named an All-Star and will represent the New York Islanders in the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida. Ilya Sorokin could also have been selected as one of the best goaltenders in the league, while Mathew Barzal, who leads the team with 41 points (11 goals and 30 assists), might also have received a nomination. That said, Nelson has made his mark and is arguably the most impactful on the Islanders’ roster.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Struggle when Hedman Is Out of the Lineup
The fact that the Tampa Bay Lightning have played so well for so long, it is easy to take that success for granted. Every season they are expected to make the playoffs and the team has met—and exceeded—those expectations. One of the players who makes everything he does...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Zaitsev Is Trade Bait if DeBrincat Extension Gets Done
On Jan. 1, analyst and insider Kevin Weekes of ESPN, TSN, and the NHL Network reported that the Ottawa Senators are looking to move defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, and they are willing to attach a high draft pick or prospect to make the deal work. Zaitsev has been pushed out of...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Suzuki the Easy All-Star Game Rep for Habs
Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki was the Habs’ lone representative at the NHL All-Star Game last season. As the team’s leading scorer, he’s also understandably the only Canadiens player to get named to the 2023 edition, with festivities taking places the weekend of Feb. 4 in Florida. However, even if Suzuki was the easy choice, it doesn’t necessarily make him the right one.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Patience in Dube Paying Off in Big Way
When the Calgary Flames chose to select Dillon Dube with the 56th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, it was evident that they had added an offensively gifted forward to their organization. During his draft year with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, he recorded an impressive 26 goals and 66 points in 65 outings.
The Hockey Writers
OHL: Spitfires Get Castle & Dionicio From IceDogs Before Deadline
The Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Windsor Spitfires aren’t done wheeling and dealing just yet. After two big pre-deadline trades earlier this week, general manager Bill Bowler made another move on Friday, bringing in two veterans from the Niagara IceDogs. With the Spitfires battling for first place in the...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need Patience with David Jiricek After WJC
The Columbus Blue Jackets defensive prospect pool was on display at the World Junior Championship as David Jiricek and Stanislav Svozil stole the show with their performances for Czechia, which resulted in a silver medal run. The team doesn’t have to do anything regarding Svozil for the remainder of the season as he’ll go back to the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League alongside Connor Bedard who was the MVP of the tournament for Canada. Jiricek, on the other hand, will likely head back to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL), and despite his strong performances, he should remain there for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo Showing He Still Belongs
Joonas Korpisalo, like the rest of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltenders, had a bit of a rough start to the 2022-23 season. Since returning from his recent injury, however, he’s been playing at a much different level than we’ve seen from him in recent memory. It’s hard not to have fond memories of when he made his presence felt early in his career with strong performances during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. At times, he even outplayed two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky and had some unforgettable moments for Blue Jackets fans.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 1/7/23
The last thing the New Jersey Devils wanted to experience was a loss to the St. Louis Blues, and now the team has to regroup against their Hudson River rivals in the New York Rangers at 1:00 at Prudential Center. The Devils boast a record of 24-12-3 and 51 points, but they are barely holding on to their second place spot in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers, meanwhile, have won three in a row and have a 22-12-6 record and 50 points, one behind New Jersey.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers Sign Justin Bailey: What You Need to Know
On Friday morning, the Edmonton Oilers announced that they had signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract. The 27-year-old, who attended Oilers training camp on a professional tryout offer, has been playing this season with the Bakersfield Condors on an American Hockey League (AHL) deal. Bailey has proven...
The Hockey Writers
3 Qualities Jets’ Prospect Chaz Lucius Will Bring to the NHL
Good things come in threes, and the bronze medal World Junior Championship (WJC) game between the United States and Sweden proved just that with Chaz Lucius earning a hat trick for Team USA. Based on Lucius’ performance, it’s obvious the Winnipeg Jets are lucky to have him as a prospect.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 14
It’s a new year, and that means we have a new look for THW’s power rankings! After taking a few weeks off due to the holiday season, we are back and ready to discuss the big changes taking place across the NHL. With the season roughly 50 percent...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Special Teams Performing at Elite Levels
Whether the Ottawa Senators are headed to the power play or penalty kill, there should be a high level of confidence for anybody watching. The Senators’ special teams have been fantastic so far in the 2022-23 NHL season, and while the season is just shy of halfway over, the team is on pace to put up some numbers that will challenge the franchise’s top seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need Ryan Merkley’s Skills But Not His Attitude
Ryan Merkley has asked for a trade from the San Jose Sharks. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff was the first on the story, stating that the Sharks are aiming to honor it. Despite the team having a season that will lead them to a lottery pick, he has solely played in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, where he has 14 assists (six of those on the power play) in 30 games with the San Jose Barracuda. Despite being nearly 0.5 points per game and factoring in on 16 percent of all of the Barracuda goals (88 goals in 35 games) on a weak offensive team.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Prospect Joshua Roy Trending Toward Top-Line Spot
The Montreal Canadiens are in the midst of a rebuild. They are among the bottom teams in the NHL standings once again and are sure to get at least one high draft choice. They could very well have two since they own the Florida Panthers’ first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft as well as their own, and the Panthers are having a surprisingly tough season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Hold Off on a Jack Campbell Decision Until 2023-24
It’s very clear to anyone who has watched the Edmonton Oilers or even checked the stat sheets that Jack Campbell has not had the start he or the team was hoping for. His numbers this season are far lower than any other point in his career and he is being paid $5 million average annual value (AAV) to be Stuart Skinner‘s backup. Trade rumours have swirled this season, but other solutions have been brought up as well. The Oilers should stand pat for at least another year before making any major decision, and I’ll get into why.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hildeby Rising Among Swedish Goalies
The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled in recent years to develop strong goalie depth within the organization. Developing goalies can be a challenging task for any team because it is a position that requires a high level of skill. As well, good ones are notoriously difficult to spot at a young age.
The Hockey Writers
Flames 2022-23 Trade Targets: Scoring Wingers
It is early January, and the Calgary Flames have had a roundabout season up until this point. Recently, the team has seemed to turn a corner as they went 8-4-4 in 16 games during the month of December. This came after a 5-7-3 showing in November and a hot start to the season. Therefore, the team needs to find some consistency and continue the winning trend if they want to earn a playoff spot in what is shaping up to be a tight Western Conference race. The Flames currently occupy a wild card spot, but have their rival Edmonton Oilers, the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Blues, and Nashville Predators all nipping at their heels.
