Illinois State

Chris
4d ago

It is the time to fight the crimes committed by criminals with illegally obtained firearms. Highland Park and Chicago have the strict firearm restrictions but not enforced properly. By passing more gun control laws won't solve the problem, enforce the existing laws effectively and hand out harsh punishment allowed by the law to any criminals committed crimes with firearms will solve the problem.

silly rabbit
4d ago

"Pritzker says people need to change their attitudes and not let the National Rifle Association control the legislature".... ya..... the NRA doesn't control legislature..... it's kinda already written in the US Constitution... the NRA just defends what been there for the past 247 years...

Tim Robertson
4d ago

Give up your government funded or privately funded security and I’ll still never consider giving up my rights. How about you get with your cronies and figure out how to stop criminals from doing criminal activities and stop messing with the easy prey the law abiding people. Oh wait. Your doing exactly what the criminals are doing. Guess that sums up your agenda. If you can’t beat um join um!

