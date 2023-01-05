Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
Georgia To Allocate $6.6 Billion Excess Budget To Tax Rebates, Revenue Replenishment
The state of Georgia has plans to allocate its $6.6 billion excess budget to tax rebates and replenishment of past revenues. Georgia officials will finalize the plans for the excess budget today, January 9. Residents of Georgia can look forward to receiving one-time tax rebates due to a new proposal...
One-Time Refund From $6.6 Billion Surplus Pending Under New Proposal
Georgia closed the 2022 budget year with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. On Monday, January 9, the state will decide how to spend the money. The proposal has several ways to return the funds to residents.
Georgia’s medical marijuana program is still bogged down
Georgia lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday that the state’s medical marijuana program has yet to yield a drop of cannabis oil nine months after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan to break a logjam of lawsuits. The Georgia Commission for Access to Medical Cannabis voted in September to award the...
texasbreaking.com
Big Treat For Americans Due To One Time Tax Refund Returned Under A New Proposal, Are You Qualified?
Georgia residents can benefit from a budget surplus of over $6 billion. The state ended her 2022 fiscal year with a $6.6 billion cash surplus. On January 9th, the state will finalize the surplus plan. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to spend more than his $3 billion from a $6.6 billion pot to distribute a one-time tax refund.
Gov. Kemp announces grant funds for high-speed internet expansion
Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday over $234 million in grants have been awarded to 28 Georgia counties for broadband internet expansion.
Millions in grant funds to expand high-speed internet access in 28 Georgia counties
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced over $234 million in grant awards Wednesday that will expand broadband internet connectivity for homes and businesses in 28 counties through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. The 29 awardees include 12 different internet service providers. The state will open a second round of the...
Georgia House study committee investigates waste in cannabis manufacturing
LISTEN: Democratic state Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta speaks with GPB’s Ambria Burton about Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling. Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling will hold a series of meetings to examine the amount of waste that comes from manufacturing legal cannabis products and possible solutions to fix it.
Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. However, Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, said...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hay & Stock Barn, Montgomery County
Located on an historic farm with several surviving tenant houses, this is an unusual barn. I’m not sure why it has the gate at the front.
Georgia lawmakers are going back to work Monday. Here’s what they have planned
The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday is expected to get off to a slow start. With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
nomadlawyer.org
The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia
Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
WALB 10
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia inspector general is reporting hundreds of state unemployment workers received millions in unemployment funding during the pandemic. That bombshell report says many of those full-time state employees received thousands of dollars each. The Office of the State Inspector General sent a letter to Governor...
WMAZ
What to know as new COVID-19 variant spreads in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — A new COVID-19 variant is trickling its way across the United States. It's called XBB 1.5. It's the sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage XBB. As of December 31, XBB 1.5 accounted for more than 40% of cases in the United States. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Piedmont Macon Medical Center says to avoid getting this variant, you should keep your COVID vaccinations up to date.
WSB-TV Installs World’s Most Advanced Radar
ATLANTA,None — Channel 2 Action News is taking storm tracking to a whole new level with a cutting edge radar that’s the first of its kind in Georgia and only the second in the world. Severe Weather Team 2 chief meteorologist Glenn Burns oversaw the installation of the...
WALB 10
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness shows no mercy. Not for people who’ve served their country, or for single mothers with multiple children. A non-profit, made of five service programs aimed at meeting the needs of the vulnerable in crisis, wants the community to know they’re here to help.
counton2.com
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
accesswdun.com
Official: Avian influenza main reason for jump in egg prices
An official with the Georgia Poultry Federation recently spoke on WDUN's Mornings on Maine Street about a jump in egg prices brought on by avian influenza, as well as what those with backyard flocks should do to protect their birds from the illness. Mike Giles, president of the federation, said...
