Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Higgins: 'I'm in a good place right now'

By MITCH STACY
 4 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin's mother about his improvement on Thursday morning.

Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills receiver went into cardiac arrest on the field during the game Monday night. Doctors say Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement" in the last 24 hours.

“It's been hard, just because I had something to do with the play and whatnot,” Higgins said Thursday in his first comments since Hamlin went down and the game was suspended. “But everybody has been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom and notice everything is OK. He's doing good.”

Higgins said Hamlin's mother told him “she's thinking of me and praying for me."

