What to know about Georgia's new House speaker
ATLANTA — Jon Burns has made a reputation as everyone's friend during his 18 years in the Georgia House. Now he hopes that affability will serve him as the chamber's speaker, one of the most powerful people in the state. “You get a lot more done in life, and...
Georgia elects a House Speaker in just one vote
The Georgia House of Representatives set an example of efficiency Monday its congressional counterpart could only dream of emulating. Lawmakers elected House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, to move up to speaker of the House in just a single ballot and by acclamation. Burns succeeds the late Speaker David Ralston,...
Women will serve in record-setting numbers for Georgia’s next legislative session
By Guest Columnist MELITA EASTERS, executive director of Georgia WIN List, a grassroots political action committee dedicated to recruiting, training, supporting, electing, and re-electing Democratic women. As the Georgia General Assembly convenes Monday, women will hold a historic 82 seats for the first time since the Supreme Court of the...
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
Georgia Democrats reelect Nikema Williams as chair, regroup for next election
Nearly 300 Georgia Democrats who gathered to elect the party’s leadership Saturday had one message: There is work to be ...
Hall County seeks replacement for District 1 planning commissioner
The Hall County Board of Commissioners is searching for a replacement for the District 1 planning commissioner appointment. Planning commission positions are appointments, as opposed to other governmental seats that are decided by elections. As planning commissioner Trey Bell resigned from his position at the end of 2022, the Board of Commissioners now faces the task of finding an appropriate and suitable replacement. Commissioner Kathy Cooper said she plans to put Frank Sosby’s name forward in the coming days.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Race to replace former House Speaker Ralston goes into a runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston...
The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia
Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia’s Gas Tax Goes Back into Effect Tuesday
It was nice while it lasted. Motorists in Georgia will see gas prices go back up Tuesday, January 10. That’s when the state’s gas tax suspension ends. Governor Brian Kemp had suspended the state gas tax last March to help provide some relief from high gas prices as a result of inflation and natural disasters in neighboring states that led to an increase in pump prices.
Georgia’s Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation Adopts Final Committee Report
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, members of the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation, Co-Chaired by Sen. Steve Gooch (R – Dahlonega) and Rep. Rick Jasperse (R – Jasper), adopted its final committee report, outlining the committee’s work and recommendations after several months of study.
Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices.
Georgia House study committee investigates waste in cannabis manufacturing
LISTEN: Democratic state Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta speaks with GPB’s Ambria Burton about Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling. Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling will hold a series of meetings to examine the amount of waste that comes from manufacturing legal cannabis products and possible solutions to fix it.
Georgians getting ready to gather together for UGA/TCU championship game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Across the state of Georgia, folks are gathering together ahead of kickoff for the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. Channel 2′s Michele Newell was in Cobb County on Monday afternoon to see how neighbors plan on celebrating. Glover Park Brewery in Marietta is...
Concerns continue for Hall County homeowners worried new development is damaging their property
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said...
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
John Cole’s Georgia: House money
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
