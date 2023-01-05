ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

bridge work

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi won’t be opening until damage to the locking system is fixed. That’s the latest from MDOT engineers as they repair the I-110 drawbridge. The draw bridge is currently in working order, but it’s not perfect. Engineers...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Division Street corridor to KAFB now open in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate. “This has been a project that’s been in the works. We’re happy that it’s open, we’re happy that the roadway’s been paved, bike lanes have been put in,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Striping is going down, that should be done by next week.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery; it’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues. Recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs... Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Take a look at WLOX's new set with our anchors, meteorologists

The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian

The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WSB Radio

Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Endangered Rice’s whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach

Ocean Springs is welcoming another restaurant to its city. State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach. Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead Fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 4...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy