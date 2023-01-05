Read full article on original website
WLOX
bridge work
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi won’t be opening until damage to the locking system is fixed. That’s the latest from MDOT engineers as they repair the I-110 drawbridge. The draw bridge is currently in working order, but it’s not perfect. Engineers...
WLOX
Division Street corridor to KAFB now open in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate. “This has been a project that’s been in the works. We’re happy that it’s open, we’re happy that the roadway’s been paved, bike lanes have been put in,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Striping is going down, that should be done by next week.”
WLOX
Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery; it’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues. Recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs... Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.
Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
WLOX
Take a look at WLOX's new set with our anchors, meteorologists
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
WLOX
Gautier PD receives $510K in funding for new body camera systems, technology
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s police department can expect to see some major equipment upgrades in the coming month. More than $500,000 through federal funding will be awarded to the city because of an appropriations bill signed into law in December last year. GPD’s current dispatch control system is...
WDAM-TV
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
WLOX
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter,...
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
WLOX
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
WLOX
Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian
WLOX
Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
WLOX
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
WLOX
Endangered Rice’s whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
