Starkville, MS

What to Know About the Pair of Mississippi State QBs in the Transfer Portal

By Crissy Froyd
 4 days ago

Mississippi State lost a quarterback to the transfer portal as the shakeup continues after the death of Mike Leach.

The winds of change continue to blow around Mississippi State after the passing of late head coach Mike Leach as the team moves forward with Zach Arnett at the helm.

There have been a number of staff changes and with that comes some expected roster turnover. Among the current Mississippi State players in the transfer portal are quarterbacks Braedyn Locke and Sawyer Robertson.

Robertson emerged from the Air Raid offense at Coronado High School as a four-star recruit, redshirting in the 2021 season without seeing any live action. Before heading to the college level, Robertson was ranked as the nation's No. 16 quarterback the No. 21 overall prospect in the state of Texas by the 247Sports composite.

During the 2022 season, Robertson saw action in five games as the team's backup quarterback, completing 6 of 11 passes for 23 yards with one interception. He also posted two rushing attempts for eight yards.

His departure does not come as a surprise as MSU moves away from the Air Raid offense, and it's expected he'll find a fit in a more suitable scheme to his the one he came up in and his skillset.

True freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke out of Rockwall High School in Rockwall Texas, was also a four-star recruit, rated as the nation's No. 22 quarterback and the state's No. 54 prospect by 247Composite for the Class of 2022.

He did not see any on-the-field action for the Bulldogs.

With Robertson and Locke out of the fold, the Bulldogs have one scholarship quarterback in Will Rogers and Chris Parson, who will begin classes in January. Former Bulldogs quarterback Daniel Greek entered the transfer portal last year and will continue his career at Tarleton.

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

