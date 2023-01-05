Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Related
thesandpaper.net
Celebrate First Responders at Sandy Anniversary Party
To begin 2013, the Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Co. was adjusting to the “new” normal post Superstorm Sandy, which left a path of destruction in its wake months prior. The company members answered the call even as they dealt with blows from the 2012 Atlantic hurricane’s most lethal and catastrophic storm on a personal and professional level.
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
Application for house of worship in Jackson may move to court
JACKSON — An applicant’s attempt to secure a use variance that would have resulted in the construction of a house of worship failed to garner enough “yes” votes from members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment during a recent meeting and may now become the subject of litigation.
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Atlantic City, NJ Councilman’s Residency Is Being Called Into Question
The residency of Atlantic City Councilman Muhammad 'Anium' Zia was called into question in open public session last evening (Wednesday, January 4, 2023) at the annual reorganization meeting of the Atlantic City Council. Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin appeared during the public comment section of last night’s...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Loyalist Becomes City Council President
There is a new Atlantic City, New Jersey Council President tonight as 1st Ward City Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph succeeds George Tibbitt as Council President. Tibbitt remains on City Council as a Council Member at Large. During a lengthy on-air interview this morning, Tibbitt assured the residents of...
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
New Dollar General Store Opens in New Jersey Town
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Appand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
breakingtravelnews.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury Officially Opens
Global Hotel Group has announced it has officially opened the new DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury. The hotel conversion includes renovations to the building exterior, all public spaces, meeting and banquet rooms, guest rooms and the restaurant. DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury is operated by Global Hotel Group.
Second whale washes up on Atlantic City beach
A whale washed up on an Atlantic City beach Saturday. It washed up on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall. The whale was the second to turn up dead on the beach in about two weeks. A female humpback washed up near Chelsea Avenue Dec. 23. It was 30...
KIYC: School assault in Allentown reveals ongoing issues with NJ’s bullying laws
A violent attack on an Allentown High School student in a school bathroom might appear, at first glance, to be an obvious act of bullying. But it is not under New Jersey law.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Comments / 0