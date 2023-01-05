ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Haven, NJ

Celebrate First Responders at Sandy Anniversary Party

To begin 2013, the Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Co. was adjusting to the “new” normal post Superstorm Sandy, which left a path of destruction in its wake months prior. The company members answered the call even as they dealt with blows from the 2012 Atlantic hurricane’s most lethal and catastrophic storm on a personal and professional level.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
breakingtravelnews.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury Officially Opens

Global Hotel Group has announced it has officially opened the new DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury. The hotel conversion includes renovations to the building exterior, all public spaces, meeting and banquet rooms, guest rooms and the restaurant. DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury is operated by Global Hotel Group.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ

