Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
#prisontok creators bond over shared experiences, mission to raise awareness
HOUSTON — "Hi, I’m Keri and I built a career out of going to prison," Keri Blakinger said in her first TikTok video, posted in March 2022. "I was writing a story about prison TikTok and, in the course of reporting that story, decided to make a few. And then it sort of took off," explained the reporter, whose byline you may recognize from her time at The Houston Chronicle or The Marshall Project. "I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool. I'll keep doing this.’ And then I actually really met the whole group and realized that this is actually a good friend group."
KHOU
Transform your kitchen space with the help of ShelfGenie
HOUSTON — ShelfGenie of Greater Houston owner and designer, Linda Creswell, talked with Deborah Duncan about how ShelfGenie can give you more space, more organization and more accessibility to your housewares. This glide-out shelving company offers custom-designed storage solutions. Each shelf is built to the specification of your existing cabinet or free-standing furniture.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
KHOU
Man loses so much weight that he is able to tie his shoe without holding his breath
HOUSTON — Great Day Houston visited Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how the fat-torching Zerona Laser works. It is the first non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat without negative side effects of surgery or fat freezing methods. Fat is emulsified and eliminated through the lymphatic system. The Zerona Laser is FDA approved and has been tested by Harvard scientists. Their study participants experienced an average reduction of 3 to 11 inches across the waist, hips and thighs in just two weeks. When visiting the Innovative Lasers of Houston you will also receive a personalized nutrition plan to help guide you and help you achieve your goal!
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
Texas’ best ice cream shop isn’t ice cream at all: report
We're all screaming for ice cream in the new year and at any time during the year but have you ever thought of what spot in your state is the best of this tasty creamy cold treat?
How TCU football team comes through for Houston 3-year-old battling cancer
HOUSTON — A lot of Texans will be cheering for the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs for the College Football National Championship. The game will have extra meaning for 3-year-old Hudson Baker, a Houston boy who's been battling brain cancer since November of 2021.
musictimes.com
2023 RodeoHouston Concert Lineup: Performers, Details, How To Get Tickets?
The 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show is weeks away, and we're finally getting more details for the upcoming annual entertainment concerts. According to KHOU 11, the 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show will run from Feb. 28, 2023, to Mar. 19, 2023, at the NRG Park in Houston, Texas. A few of the...
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
KHOU
TCU Horned Frogs score extra points with Houston family of 3-year-old boy fighting cancer
After brain surgery, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, Hudson Baker was cancer-free in September. But his parents were told last month the cancer is back.
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
Man who shot robber at SW Houston taqueria questioned, released, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said homicide investigators questioned the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week. On Monday, a day after an attorney claiming to represent the customer said his client was ready to talk, HPD said that the 46-year-old man was questioned by homicide detectives. He was not arrested or charged and his name was not released.
Man shot while walking back from concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot while leaving a concert in the downtown area overnight. It happened just after midnight Sunday on St. Joseph's Parkway outside of The Hamilton Apartments. Police said they were called out to the shooting a found a man with...
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
Comments / 0