HOUSTON — "Hi, I’m Keri and I built a career out of going to prison," Keri Blakinger said in her first TikTok video, posted in March 2022. "I was writing a story about prison TikTok and, in the course of reporting that story, decided to make a few. And then it sort of took off," explained the reporter, whose byline you may recognize from her time at The Houston Chronicle or The Marshall Project. "I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool. I'll keep doing this.’ And then I actually really met the whole group and realized that this is actually a good friend group."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO