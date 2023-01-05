ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

#prisontok creators bond over shared experiences, mission to raise awareness

HOUSTON — "Hi, I’m Keri and I built a career out of going to prison," Keri Blakinger said in her first TikTok video, posted in March 2022. "I was writing a story about prison TikTok and, in the course of reporting that story, decided to make a few. And then it sort of took off," explained the reporter, whose byline you may recognize from her time at The Houston Chronicle or The Marshall Project. "I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool. I'll keep doing this.’ And then I actually really met the whole group and realized that this is actually a good friend group."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Transform your kitchen space with the help of ShelfGenie

HOUSTON — ShelfGenie of Greater Houston owner and designer, Linda Creswell, talked with Deborah Duncan about how ShelfGenie can give you more space, more organization and more accessibility to your housewares. This glide-out shelving company offers custom-designed storage solutions. Each shelf is built to the specification of your existing cabinet or free-standing furniture.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man loses so much weight that he is able to tie his shoe without holding his breath

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston visited Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how the fat-torching Zerona Laser works. It is the first non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat without negative side effects of surgery or fat freezing methods. Fat is emulsified and eliminated through the lymphatic system. The Zerona Laser is FDA approved and has been tested by Harvard scientists. Their study participants experienced an average reduction of 3 to 11 inches across the waist, hips and thighs in just two weeks. When visiting the Innovative Lasers of Houston you will also receive a personalized nutrition plan to help guide you and help you achieve your goal!
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man who shot robber at SW Houston taqueria questioned, released, HPD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said homicide investigators questioned the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week. On Monday, a day after an attorney claiming to represent the customer said his client was ready to talk, HPD said that the 46-year-old man was questioned by homicide detectives. He was not arrested or charged and his name was not released.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX

