Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Checotah Fire Department adds new fire engine to fleet

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Checotah Fire Department is celebrating a new addition to its fleet of fire trucks. The department added a 2018 E-One Typhoon pumper in November and has since put it into service. Crews said the truck will be the first out pumper for all in-town...
CHECOTAH, OK
KTUL

Flock Safety System assists police with finding stolen car, arresting suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car after Tulsa's Flock Safety System alerted police officers of the car's location, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., Tulsa police received a notification from the Flock Safety System that a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Osage County deputies search for gas station burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a gas station. Deputies said around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning, a male suspect went into the Stop & Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road in Sand Springs.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD: Threat to Central Middle School Investigated

The Bartlesville Police Department was made aware of rumors to a threat on social media at the Central Middle School. The School and Police Department investigated the rumor throughout the weekend to assess and address it.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
TULSA, OK

