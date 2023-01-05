Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Space heater causes house fire in Collinsville, Limestone firefighters say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Limestone Fire Department responded to a house fire call around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Firefighters say two occupants were home when the fire started along with their dog. LFD says a space heater was being used in the home when it caught on fire.
KTUL
Checotah Fire Department adds new fire engine to fleet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Checotah Fire Department is celebrating a new addition to its fleet of fire trucks. The department added a 2018 E-One Typhoon pumper in November and has since put it into service. Crews said the truck will be the first out pumper for all in-town...
KTUL
Pavement rehabilitation project to begin on Broken Arrow Expressway near downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Both east and westbound lanes on the Broken Arrow Expressway will be reduced to two lanes between Lewis and Peoria Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation urges drivers to use extra caution throughout the work zone. ODOT...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
KTUL
Flock Safety System assists police with finding stolen car, arresting suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car after Tulsa's Flock Safety System alerted police officers of the car's location, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., Tulsa police received a notification from the Flock Safety System that a...
KTUL
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
KTUL
Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
KTUL
Osage County deputies search for gas station burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a gas station. Deputies said around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning, a male suspect went into the Stop & Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road in Sand Springs.
KOKI FOX 23
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
KTUL
Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD: Threat to Central Middle School Investigated
The Bartlesville Police Department was made aware of rumors to a threat on social media at the Central Middle School. The School and Police Department investigated the rumor throughout the weekend to assess and address it.
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
KTUL
Tulsa flag ranks No. 1 in survey by North American Vexillological Association
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa has found itself on the highest-rated flags list that was published by the North American Vexillological Association. Tulsa's flag is one of two to receive an A+ rating. Vexillology is the study of flags and NAVA is an organization with over 1,000 flag enthusiasts...
Sand Springs woman dies in mobile home fire, two others injured
Sand Springs woman dies in mobile home fire, two others injured. Neighbors say they woke up to several loud explosions.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
Comments / 0