As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him

Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.

Hamlin's father, Mario, released a statement Thursday thanking fans for their "generous support" of the Chasing M's foundation. Mario serves as the executive director of the foundation. He also urged fans to donate to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center trauma center, where Damar is receiving care.

The full statement reads:

We are moved by the generous support for Damar in this trying time. The support we've received is a reflection of the person Damar is. Damar started the Chasing M's Foundation to be used as a vehicle to give back to the people who helped him get to where he is today and lift up the next generation of youth. The Chasing M's Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the aspirations of youth and community members through sports, education, and enrichment opportunities. With all of your help, that mission is stronger than ever before. If you're inclined to make a donation to the Chasing M's Foundation, please visit Chasingmsfoundation.com. To support our first responders, please also donate to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center trauma center. If you're looking for other ways to support, we ask that you buy your first responders & trauma centers lunch in support of the case that Damar has received.

The Chasing M's foundation has seen its donations skyrocket since Monday. Following Hamlin's medical emergency, fans found a GoFundMe for the Chasing M's foundation and shared the page on social media. Donations started pouring in. The page's initial goal asked for $2,500. By Thursday, individuals have donated over $7.3 million to the Chasing M's foundation.

Damar Hamlin improving after medical emergency

Hamlin received positive news Thursday, as doctors revealed he's awake and has neurological function. Hamlin was able to communicate with doctors in writing, and was able to follow commands from his medical team. He is still listed in critical condition.

Two members of Hamlin's medical team spoke publicly Thursday, and gave credit to the Bills' training staff for quickly diagnosing Hamlin's condition and immediately taking action to assist him. Their quick thinking may have saved Hamlin's life.

Hamlin still has "significant progress he needs to make," per his doctors, who called the past few days a "really good turning point in his ongoing care." Hamlin is still intubated and on a ventilator and doctors said getting Hamlin to breathe on his own will be the short-term focus as he continues his recovery.