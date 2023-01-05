Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Russia is holding back on using its most advanced fighter jets over Ukraine because it's scared they'll get shot down, UK intel says
Russia's holding back because of worries about "reputational damage" if the combat jets are shot down over Ukraine, the British defense ministry said.
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Sen. King: Concerns about oversight on U.S. aid to Ukraine don't hold water
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) on Sunday told CBS News' "Face the Nation" he does not believe concerns over a lack of accountability and oversight on U.S. military aid to Ukraine hold water. Why it matters: King, who along with Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) recently traveled to Kyiv and met with...
U.S. says Iran may be "contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine
Iran may be “contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine by supplying Russia with drones and other weapons used in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday. Driving the news: Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed-136 Kamikaze drones in its...
Democrats want Bolsonaro expelled from U.S. after attack in Brazil
Some Democratic lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to eject former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from the U.S. after a mob of his right-wing supporters stormed Brazil's National Congress and other government buildings on Sunday. Driving the news: Bolsonaro, who lost to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in...
Mexico may accept more migrants expelled by U.S. under new Biden policy
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that he would consider accepting more migrants than already announced under President Biden's plan to address a record surge in border crossings, AP reports. The big picture: The Biden administration announced last week a policy offering legal entry for up...
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
U.S. releases top Cuba spy from prison after 20 years
A U.S. citizen convicted of spying for Cuba was released from federal prison on Friday after more than 20 years behind bars, Reuters reported. Why it matters: Ana Belen Montes, 65, a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) analyst, was one of the most senior U.S. officials ever proved to have spied for Cuba.
U.S. stresses need for "independent institutions" as Israel seeks to weaken judiciary
A State Department official stressed the importance of Israel's "independent institutions" for its "thriving democracy" after the country's new government revealed a plan to pass laws that would weaken the Supreme Court. Why it matters: The Biden administration is treating the issue with utmost sensitivity because of its domestic political...
Iran executes two men accused of killing Revolutionary Guard member
Iran has executed two more men as the country looks to crack down on nationwide protests, according to multiple reports. The big picture: Four people have been executed in connection with the ongoing protests that are challenging the country's theocracy. Nationwide demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa...
Border Dem says Biden policies a "Band-Aid," urges Congress to act
President Biden's efforts to alleviate the border crisis are "just temporary Band-Aids," Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, emphasizing that the situation needs to be addressed via legislation from Congress. Why it matters: Escobar's remarks come as Biden is set to make his first visit...
In photos: Brazil protesters demand rioters be jailed for storming Congress
Pro-democracy protesters in Brazil held massive demonstrations across the country Monday against the storming of Congress and other government buildings in Brasilia by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend. The big picture: As Brazilian authorities detained over 1,200 people in connection with the riots, tens of thousands...
McCarthy's fast start: Big Tech is a top target
House Republicans plan to launch a new investigative panel this week that will demand copies of White House emails, memos and other communications with Big Tech companies, top sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans a quick spate of red-meat actions and announcements to reward hardliners who...
TikTok's "Death Star" dangers
TikTok enters 2023 facing deepening doubts in Washington about its future in the U.S. thanks to its ownership by China-based ByteDance. Why it matters: The short-video colossus now dominates the American social media landscape, raising concerns among lawmakers, competitors and users over data security, privacy and freedom of speech. The...
China opens borders after three years closed off from world
China this weekend opened its borders to the world after three years — a major step for the country’s 1.4 billion people and for the global economy. Driving the news: As of Sunday, travelers can now enter China without any quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19. Chinese tourists, who spent more than $250 billion overseas in 2019 and have left a huge gap in global tourism ever since, will also now be free to travel the world — though some countries are requiring negative tests due to the huge spike in cases.
China suspends social media accounts criticizing COVID policies
China has removed more than 1,000 social media accounts for criticizing the government's COVID-19 policies, BBC reports. Driving the news: Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, suspended or banned 1,120 accounts for what it described as personal attacks against the county's coronavirus specialists, per BBC. The platform said it found...
