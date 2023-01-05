Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
COMING UP: The Houston Grand Opera joins Houston Life
HOUSTON – Tomorrow on Houston Life, the Houston Grand Opera will join us to discuss The Marriage of Figaro. The Marriage of Figaro returns to the Houston Grand Opera as one of the most performed operas in the world. Nicole Heaston sang the role of Susanna multiple times before,...
Click2Houston.com
CLICK2WIN: Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience for 4
We’ve teamed up with Sam Houston Race Park to give one lucky winner the chance to win a Winner’s Circle Experience for 4. Scroll down now and enter to win. The Winner’s Circle Experience is open for lunch every Saturday and Sunday during live Thoroughbred racing. Sam Houston Race Park offers guests in the Winner’s Circle a multi-tiered seating arrangement close to the action. The restaurant has a fantastic view of the track and guests will be provided a server.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates launches season 2 of ‘The Evidence Room’
Houston – The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’ hits the KPRC2+ stream with some of the Houston area’s most infamous criminal cases. They’re the cases that you grew up hearing about or lived through, but you’ve never heard them quite like this. KPRC...
Click2Houston.com
Honoring Darius Lee: Family and friends honor basketball star’s life and legacy
HOUSTON – It’s been over six months since Houston Christian Huskies basketball standout Darius Lee was shot and killed in his hometown of Harlem, New York, but his former team and family are still grieving. “We lost a really good player, one of the best players I ever...
Click2Houston.com
Chick-fil-A to open drive-thru, carry-out-only restaurant in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – A Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open on Thursday at Main and Kirby. Located at 7900 Main St., across from NRG Stadium, Chick-fil-A Main and Kirby will be open for drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers can use on the Chick-fil-A app or online to place an order.
Click2Houston.com
Meet the University of Houston's new robotic restaurant server ‘SERVI’
HOUSTON – When you think of being served at a restaurant, your server may be a person, but in this case, you could be served by a robot! Derrick Shore caught up with Dr. Dennis Reynolds, Dean of the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality leadership at University of Houston, to talk about the newest addition to their hospitality team at Eric’s Restaurant, at the U of H Hilton.
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
Click2Houston.com
Dawn at the Track with Kentucky Derby Winning Jockey Stewart Elliott
NORTH HOUSTON – A jockey’s day starts early. At Sam Houston Race Park, training begins before sunrise. For champion jockey Stewart Elliott, meeting the sun on a race track somewhere across the country has been part of his morning routine for over 40 years. Another day at the...
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Click2Houston.com
Hail in Huntsville, lightning in downtown Houston among many Click2Pins submissions following overnight storms
HOUSTON – Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a cold front moved through the Houston area late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Houstonians and residents throughout the area have sent KPRC 2 their photos and videos, including photos of hail in the Huntsville area. Check them out below!. Have...
Click2Houston.com
CrossFit athletes compete in 7th annual KTX Games in Katy
KATY, Texas – More than 100 CrossFit athletes competed in the seventh Annual KTX Games at the KTX Fit facility in Katy. According to a news release, the competition consisted of 25, four-person teams. The athletes were challenged on their strength, speed, and endurance with overhead lifts, box jumps,...
Click2Houston.com
Mother returns to shooting scene, searching for closure nearly 2 years after Houston rapper gunned down
HOUSTON – Many say the pain a parent experiences when losing a child is like no other. Melissa Roberson says that pain is amplified because she still hasn’t been able to get any answers as to who killed her son, up-and-coming Houston rapper, Xavier Roberson, better known to fans as Obie Noir back in 2021.
Click2Houston.com
Heads up, Blue Bell fans: A ‘much requested’ flavor is returning to stores for a limited time
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has announced the return of a much requested fan-favorite flavor: Tin Roof. Blue Bell described its limited-edition flavor this way on its website: “Vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”. The...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ruth, a pup with a philosophy on life’s luxuries
Nine-year-old Ruth is perfection wrapped up in a bow. Volunteers with the Houston Humane Society say she was found as a stray five blocks from the shelter. Ruth is a sweet vintage girl who not only knows tricks such as a hi-five paw, but she has also learned a thing or two about life: eat the treats, take a nap, smell the roses.
Click2Houston.com
One Family to Another: Williams commits amid final season as a Mustang
Add another college commit to the stacked Houston Christian girls baskeball team. Considering there is so much talent on this year’s Mustang roster, senior guard Madison Williams has quietly shined as an offensive facilitator and has become one of the team’s key factors in their success. As a...
WDSU
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
A Texas grand jury has dropped the charges against a man accused of throwing unopened White Claw cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series parade in Houston last year. The 182nd District Court in Harris County dismissed the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Joseph...
Click2Houston.com
Temperatures in the 80s are coming!
Tonight we could see some serious FOG! Temperatures will stay mild but it will look a bit spooky outside! Plan for extra time for your morning commute. Although it will start foggy, conditions will be spectacular Tuesday afternoon! High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress. Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony...
Click2Houston.com
Create your own bath bombs at local soap “makery” in Sugar Land
HOUSTON – If you’re looking to relax at the end of a long day, why not jump into a warm bath and drop in a fizzy bath bomb?. And even though we love the colorful scented magic that comes with bath bombs, have you ever thought about how they are made?
