Another day in crypto, and a new platform imposing a withdrawal limit to protect “the best interest” of the community. Wyre, a popular crypto payment platform, decided to limit withdrawals from users up to 90% of the funds they hold. This comes right after rumours that the platform could be shutting down its operations. When these rumours spread, users tend to take their funds out, which could have accelerated Wyre’s decision to limit and block withdrawals.

2 DAYS AGO