Read full article on original website
Related
usethebitcoin.com
Digital Currency Group Internal Transfers Under Investigation
Bloomberg reported that U.S. authorities are currently investigating financial transfers between Barry Silbert’s crypto empire and it is believed that the inquiries are still in the early stages. The cryptocurrency market is on high alert as its possible contagion could have a negative impact on the entire market. U.S....
usethebitcoin.com
Wyre Crypto Platform Limits Users’ Withdrawals
Another day in crypto, and a new platform imposing a withdrawal limit to protect “the best interest” of the community. Wyre, a popular crypto payment platform, decided to limit withdrawals from users up to 90% of the funds they hold. This comes right after rumours that the platform could be shutting down its operations. When these rumours spread, users tend to take their funds out, which could have accelerated Wyre’s decision to limit and block withdrawals.
Tesla stock has more downside ahead and investors can expect a 25% drop in earnings in the coming quarter amid price cuts, Loup's Gene Munster says
Tesla stock has more downside, and investors could see a 25% drop in future earnings, Loup's Gene Munster said. Munster is bullish long-term, and he believes shares are undervalued after a brutal 2022 sell-off. "I remain positive on this company. I think ultimately there are a few good reasons to...
usethebitcoin.com
Metacade presale passes $2 million – only $690k remaining before it sells out
London, United Kingdom, 10th January, 2023, Chainwire. Metacade has exceeded expectations as investors flocked to its presale to purchase MCADE tokens, raising over $2 million for the GameFi project. The beta stage of the presale saw $1 million pour in over a matter of weeks and momentum has continued despite...
Comments / 0