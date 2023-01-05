ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Currency Group Internal Transfers Under Investigation

Bloomberg reported that U.S. authorities are currently investigating financial transfers between Barry Silbert’s crypto empire and it is believed that the inquiries are still in the early stages. The cryptocurrency market is on high alert as its possible contagion could have a negative impact on the entire market. U.S....
Wyre Crypto Platform Limits Users’ Withdrawals

Another day in crypto, and a new platform imposing a withdrawal limit to protect “the best interest” of the community. Wyre, a popular crypto payment platform, decided to limit withdrawals from users up to 90% of the funds they hold. This comes right after rumours that the platform could be shutting down its operations. When these rumours spread, users tend to take their funds out, which could have accelerated Wyre’s decision to limit and block withdrawals.
Metacade presale passes $2 million – only $690k remaining before it sells out

London, United Kingdom, 10th January, 2023, Chainwire. Metacade has exceeded expectations as investors flocked to its presale to purchase MCADE tokens, raising over $2 million for the GameFi project. The beta stage of the presale saw $1 million pour in over a matter of weeks and momentum has continued despite...

