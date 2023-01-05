ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonaconing, MD

WVNews

Cammy Awards: Naming the best of the best from WVU’s 2022 football season

The Cammy Awards have become a holiday season tradition at the Blue & Gold News. For two decades now, I’ve kicked off the new year by sitting down with my committee – which now includes my son, Carter, my cats Kitty Thomas and Chipper and my dog, Maddux – to come up with the award winners to celebrate both the highs and lows of the recently completed football season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday afternoon, West Virginia made the surprising announcement that longtime men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day, WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
MORGANTOWN, WV

