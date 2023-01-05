Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia University mourns passing of dedicated alum and basketball standout Pete White
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As a promising basketball prospect in the 1950s, Pete White had his pick of colleges across the country and proudly chose West Virginia University. That pivotal decision defined much of his 89 years, sparking a passion for his alma mater reflected in his lasting legacy of service.
WVNews
Cammy Awards: Naming the best of the best from WVU’s 2022 football season
The Cammy Awards have become a holiday season tradition at the Blue & Gold News. For two decades now, I’ve kicked off the new year by sitting down with my committee – which now includes my son, Carter, my cats Kitty Thomas and Chipper and my dog, Maddux – to come up with the award winners to celebrate both the highs and lows of the recently completed football season.
WVNews
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
WVNews
Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday afternoon, West Virginia made the surprising announcement that longtime men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day, WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation.
WVNews
Defensive line rebuild continues for WVU with another portal addition
West Virginia continued the rebuilding process of its defensive line with the addition of Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah, who announced his entry into the portal on Jan. 5.
WVNews
Kiya Kesner scored 15 points in Keyser's victory over Pendleton.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The Keyser Lady Tornado closed out the week with games against For…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
