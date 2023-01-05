Read full article on original website
WA Department of Commerce awards industrial development projects in Central Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded six projects with a $416,000 grant to expand industrial sites and incentivize private investment in the state, including the Tri-Cities Airport. The grants are through the Building Economic Strength Through Manufacturing (BEST) Act, which was passed in the Washington Legislature in 2021 to add 300,000 manufacturing jobs in ten years.
Afternoon news update January 9: Seattle schools suing social media and ongoing roadwork affecting businesses in Walla Walla
Seattle's public schools have filed a lawsuit against social media companies for their role in the mental health crisis among students. Ongoing roadwork is making it difficult for customers to find and get to businesses in downtown Walla Walla.
Heritage University TRIO holds FAFSA Friday
TOPPENISH, Wash. — In order to offer students assistance in filling out their 2023-24 FAFSA application, Heritage University’s TRIO Student Support Services is hosting FAFSA Friday for students. The event will be at the TRIO space in the Violet Lumley Rau Center from 1 to 3 p.m. on January 13, according to the press release from Heritage University.
Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
Waitsburg School District wants community input on next superintendent
WAITSBURG, Wash. — The Waitsburg School Board of Directors is asking for community input regarding the district’s next superintendent and elementary school principal. Current superintendent Mark Pickel announced he would resign June 30, 2023 during fall of 2022, according to a press release from the Waitsburg School District.
Stolen car in Franklin County leads to recovery of $100,000 artifact collection
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies located a car reported stolen out of Connell on SR 20 on January 7. The driver wouldn't stop and according to the FCSO the erratic driving led Deputies to believe the driver may be impaired, so they pursued the car north of Pasco.
Saturday January 7th Weather Forecast
High Wind Warning for Pendleton through Milton-Freewater until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to stay 30-40 mph with gusts 50-75 mph anywhere from Heppner through Dayton along those northern foothills of the Blues. Strongest winds will be early Sunday morning as we introduce the second low pressure system up...
Morning News and Weather Update January 9: Stolen artifacts recovered in Franklin County, 14-year-old arrested for assault in Kennewick and Monday should be a rainy day
A 14-year-old suspect was arrested in Kennewick on suspicion of several charges, including assault and possession of a stolen car. Five stolen cars, tools and construction equipment, and an artifact and fossil collection were recovered in Franklin County and it should be a rainy day.
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing an outage Benton PUD says to report it to their Outage Line at 1-888-582-2176 or the SmartHub app. 12:35 p.m.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
Four people in custody after two drive-by shooting in Pasco
Four people are now in police custody after two drive-by shooting just weeks apart. Roberto Anthony Segura from Pasco was killed on August 8th and Christian Uribe was left paralyzed from the chest down. Briana Chavez has the details.
Avoid Dollar General in Umatilla after car crashes into building
UMATILLA, Ore. - Numerous agencies responded to a 'complex accident' in Umatilla after a vehicle hit the Dollar General on 6th Street, according to the Irrigon Fire Department. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, Umatilla County Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation were all on scene.
14-year-old in KPD custody after assaulting a woman and stealing a car near Clover Island
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 14-year-old is now in police custody after Kennewick Police officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the Clover Island area. According to KPD, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by the man while in a stolen white Range Rover. Officers realized the Range Rover had been reported stolen out of Kennewick on January 5 and managed to escape officers.
Fight in Richland leads to man arrested after an overdose
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Department says they have arrested a man after they believe he was on drugs in the driver's seat of his car. RPD says they responded to the area of 1411 Williams for a disturbance where it was reported that several people were fighting. Officers say they found a man in a car slumped over the wheel covered in drug paraphernalia. RPD says when officers tried to arrest the man, he refused to comply and reached for a loaded gun on his hip. Officers say they quickly secured the man and then he passed out to the drugs. Officers say they gave him Narcan and first aid until medics arrived.
Morning Rain and Gusty Wind
Patchy early morning fog with rain developing and possibly mixing with wet snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The rain will transition to scattered showers by midday-early afternoon. Winds will also be gusty at 45-55 mph today in the foothills of the Blues. The Cascades and Blues will see 2-5" of snow today. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid-uuper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s by noon.
Police looking for man who stole car at gunpoint at Playground of Dreams
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to the Kennewick Police Department a suspect is on the run after stealing a car at gunpoint at the Playground of Dreams. KPD says around 4 p.m. this afternoon an unknown suspect went up to a father sitting in his car with his two children at the Playground of Dreams. Officers say the suspect pointed a gun at the father, while telling him to leave the keys in the car. According to police he let him get his two children out of the back seat. Officers say that’s when the suspect stole the car leaving westbound through the park.
Richland's Earl Streufert notches 400th win
On Saturday morning, Arthur Dawald was the only person that had won more than 400 or more games as the head coach of Richland boys basketball. That changed Saturday evening after the Bombers knocked off the Southridge Suns 88-52 led by head coach Earl Streufert. Streufert notched his 400th career...
