ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroiters mourn death of the city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’ -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’. Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer Ruth Adler Schnee dies at age 99
DETROIT – Ruth Adler Schnee, a Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer, passed away at the age of 99. The Kresge Foundation announced her passing, stating that the Metro Detroit designer and 2015 Kresge Eminent Artist died on Jan. 5. According to the foundation, Schnee was a powerhouse, and her...
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
ClickOnDetroit.com
Month-long Conquer the Cold challenge returns to downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – The Conquer the Cold challenge returns Jan. 10-Feb. 10 to encourage commuters to get to work without driving during the cold winter months. Run by TheRide’s getDowntown Program, participants can earn rewards to logging their trips on the challenge’s website at CommuteAndWin.org. Commutes to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns in February
ANN ARBOR – Get those stretchy pants ready! The annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week will return to the downtown area starting Sunday, Feb. 5. Community members can support local restaurants while trying special menus, to-go family-style meals, lunch offers and chef highlights. More than 30 eateries are participating this...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canine to Five dog daycare expanding with fourth location on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A Detroit doggy daycare franchise is expanding to Detroit’s east side by opening up a fourth location. Canine to Five will be opening its fourth location on East Jefferson in the Riverbend Plaza. The daycare and boarding services location is set to open in early April.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Sunny today with changes coming
4 Warn Weather – It’s been clear enough this morning to allow temperatures to dip down into the upper 20s with some cloud cover moving back in at times. Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! We will not see any snow falling from these temporary clouds as you head out into a wintry feel without that look of winter. There is a stiff enough breeze to create wind chills in the upper teens at times making it a morning for the full winter garb for that walk to work or with the dog and good for you dawg!
ClickOnDetroit.com
From France to Detroit: Filmmaker brings beloved Ford Fiesta on overseas journey to Motor City
DETROIT – Here in the Motor City, we know just as well as anyone how easy it is to get attached to our cars. We rely on them, we invest in them, we personalize them ... we even name them. But, despite the vehicular history that runs through our...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 What Metro Detroit gas stations have surprisingly good food?
You’ve heard it, you see it, your wallet feels it: The cost of nearly everything has gone up. Many of us are looking for ways to save, especially when it comes to food. Eating out is pricier, your everyday groceries are more expensive than before, and even fast food costs more (where are you, dollar menu?). So, where can you get a quick, cheap bite to eat these days?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’
DETROIT – Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to mourn to death of the city’s “Angel of Jazz.”. Gretchen Valade, a Carhartt heiress, reportedly passed away in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3. Valade was known for many things...
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here is your weather timeline
4Warn Weather – After some of us saw just a bit of sunshine working throughout Saturday afternoon, the clouds have rolled back into the region, and we will keep that cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw Community College hosting MLK Day Celebration on Thursday
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will be hosting an MLK Day Celebration on Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. and students, staff and members of the general public are invited to attend. The event will take place on the second floor of the Student Center building and will include live...
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It honestly makes me sad’: Crews battle fire at neighborhood market on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Crews spent hours battling a fire that broke out at a market on Detroit’s east side on Sunday afternoon. Chalmers Garden Market located on Chalmers Street near East Outer Drive on Detroit’s east side went up in flames Sunday. For hours, more than 40 firefighters...
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News.
ClickOnDetroit.com
31 years ago: Remains of unidentified man found in abandoned Detroit home
DETROIT – The remains of a man believed to be 40 to 50 years old were found in an abandoned building in Detroit 31 years ago. He still hasn’t been identified. The man was discovered on Jan. 10, 1992. Officials said it appeared someone was squatting in the abandoned house he was found in.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
