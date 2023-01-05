ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer Ruth Adler Schnee dies at age 99

DETROIT – Ruth Adler Schnee, a Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer, passed away at the age of 99. The Kresge Foundation announced her passing, stating that the Metro Detroit designer and 2015 Kresge Eminent Artist died on Jan. 5. According to the foundation, Schnee was a powerhouse, and her...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Month-long Conquer the Cold challenge returns to downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Conquer the Cold challenge returns Jan. 10-Feb. 10 to encourage commuters to get to work without driving during the cold winter months. Run by TheRide’s getDowntown Program, participants can earn rewards to logging their trips on the challenge’s website at CommuteAndWin.org. Commutes to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns in February

ANN ARBOR – Get those stretchy pants ready! The annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week will return to the downtown area starting Sunday, Feb. 5. Community members can support local restaurants while trying special menus, to-go family-style meals, lunch offers and chef highlights. More than 30 eateries are participating this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny today with changes coming

4 Warn Weather – It’s been clear enough this morning to allow temperatures to dip down into the upper 20s with some cloud cover moving back in at times. Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! We will not see any snow falling from these temporary clouds as you head out into a wintry feel without that look of winter. There is a stiff enough breeze to create wind chills in the upper teens at times making it a morning for the full winter garb for that walk to work or with the dog and good for you dawg!
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 What Metro Detroit gas stations have surprisingly good food?

You’ve heard it, you see it, your wallet feels it: The cost of nearly everything has gone up. Many of us are looking for ways to save, especially when it comes to food. Eating out is pricier, your everyday groceries are more expensive than before, and even fast food costs more (where are you, dollar menu?). So, where can you get a quick, cheap bite to eat these days?
ClickOnDetroit.com

Local 4 Reporters Covering Stories That Are Important To You

Our Local 4 anchors always want to make sure they’re covering stories that are important to you. Those are the stories you’ll see on Local 4 News, and on our website, ClickOnDetroit – as well as on our streaming channel, Local 4+. Here’s a little bit about...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here is your weather timeline

4Warn Weather – After some of us saw just a bit of sunshine working throughout Saturday afternoon, the clouds have rolled back into the region, and we will keep that cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will...
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw Community College hosting MLK Day Celebration on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will be hosting an MLK Day Celebration on Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. and students, staff and members of the general public are invited to attend. The event will take place on the second floor of the Student Center building and will include live...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31 years ago: Remains of unidentified man found in abandoned Detroit home

DETROIT – The remains of a man believed to be 40 to 50 years old were found in an abandoned building in Detroit 31 years ago. He still hasn’t been identified. The man was discovered on Jan. 10, 1992. Officials said it appeared someone was squatting in the abandoned house he was found in.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy