Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters that Ortiz was detained Monday on a $15,000 bond. A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The singer is not yet required to enter a plea. Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it’s a domestic violence case. Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.
Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man setto be executed next month are seeking a new hearing. The lawyes for 58-year-old Leonard Taylor say sworn statements provide convincing evidence he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children in 2004. Taylor is set to be put to death on for the killings. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked a St. Louis County prosecutor for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell says the request is being reviewed. At issue are new sworn statements from Taylor’s daughter, her sister and mother. They claim that Taylor was in California at the time of the killings.
Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can't be in death chamber
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a condemned inmate's spiritual advisor cannot be inside the death chamber during his execution on Thursday. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday, DOC spokesman Josh Ward said death row inmate Scott Eizember's minister has a history of anti-death penalty activism, including arrests. The Rev. Jeff Hood and Eizember filed a lawsuit in federal district court on Monday seeking to stop Eizember's execution until Hood is allowed inside the execution chamber. Texas and other states, including Oklahoma, have begun allowing clergy inside the death chamber during executions following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2021 brought by a death row inmate in Alabama.
Birth control ruling to see fresh scrutiny at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for the first legislative session since a statewide abortion ban took effect, and access to birth control for minors is likely to command fresh attention. A December court ruling took away the ability of minors in Texas to receive contraceptive healthcare without parental consent through a federal program. The lawmakers at the Republican-controlled Texas Capitol open their biennial legislative session on Tuesady. And reproductive rights are back on the table as a top focus, as legislators also look to tackle voting issues, LGBTQ rights and security on the border with Mexico, among other priorities.
Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek unveiled measures to combat homelessness as she was sworn in as Oregon's new governor on Monday. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem, she said she will declare a homeless state of emergency and sign an executive order to increase housing construction on her first full day in office. She also proposed an emergency investment of $130 million to help people move off the street. Other priorities include education and treatment for mental health and addiction. She is one of the country's first two openly lesbian governors, joining Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts.
Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons. The measure was approved 34-20 Monday just hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term and delivered his disgust for deadly shooting so frequent that each "needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to.”The Senate’s plan differs slightly from the version the House OK’d last week, but after objections from House Democrats, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon in a statement confirming House concurrence Tuesday, which would send the matter to Pritzker.Republicans predicted the law will be summarily overturned in court as unconstitutional.
Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has praised President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. Hobbs looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused on a humanitarian approach in her first state of the state address on Monday. Hobbs outlined a legislative agenda focused on tackling education, water shortages and housing costs. Several Republican lawmakers walked out on Hobbs as she pledged to promote abortion rights, foreshadowing the contentious fights that confront the new governor in her dealings with the Legislature. Earlier, two GOP senators stood and turned their back on the governor as she spoke about education.
Gov. Ivey announces rules for prison 'good time' incentives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to get out early for good behavior. Ivey signed an executive order Monday that she says provides “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much good time credit will be lost for different categories of offenses, and how an inmate can restore lost credit. Only inmates sentenced to 15 or fewer years in prison are eligible. In 2021, only 9% of the state prison population was eligible. Critics say the change essentially abolishes good time and will negatively impact prison conditions.
Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn't describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn't immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. Sports and other activities will take place Tuesday as planned.
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A multibillionaire Democrat whose actions in the past year have suggested a possible interest in running for president has been sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time. J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Pritzker leaned on a variety of financial successes during his second gubernatorial campaign last fall, in which he received 55% of the vote over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Bailey publicly invited Pritzker to join him in signing a pledge to serve a full term if elected governor. Pritzker says he's not planning a White House run. The governor turns 58 this month.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take oath as Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to be sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor and the first woman to hold the office her father once held. The former White House press secretary will take the oath of office on Tuesday in the state House of Representatives before delivering an address to a joint session of the state Legislature. The 40-year-old Republican will later deliver her inaugural address on the steps of the state Capitol. Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for President Donald Trump. She'll become the first female governor of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.
