LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to be sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor and the first woman to hold the office her father once held. The former White House press secretary will take the oath of office on Tuesday in the state House of Representatives before delivering an address to a joint session of the state Legislature. The 40-year-old Republican will later deliver her inaugural address on the steps of the state Capitol. Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for President Donald Trump. She'll become the first female governor of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO