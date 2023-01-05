ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County jail inmate arrested two days after escaping jail

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fi57t_0k4qsSG000

PIX Now 11:50

SONOMA (CBS SF) – Detectives arrested an inmate who escaped from Sonoma County jail Thursday, two days after he escaped, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's property/narcotics Unit located and arrested the inmate, 39-year-old John Avila, in his hometown of Petaluma around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Avila escaped Tuesday after running from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.

Avilla had been in custody since Nov. 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was transferred back to Sonoma County Jail Thursday.

This story will be updated when more details are gathered.

Comments / 7

j
4d ago

I would love to hear about the numerous crimes he committed while out on the run as well. I'm sure he made our defunct police/justice system proud.

Reply(2)
3
Related
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa police arrest Bakersfield man for allegedly having meth, fentanyl for sale

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation.  A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation 
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Suspected Drug Dealer with Fentanyl Arrested in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Police have arrested a transient for possessing drugs for sale, including fentanyl. An officer was on patrol Sunday evening in a shopping center parking lot in the 800-block of Hopper Avenue when he located a suspiciously parked vehicle. He contacted the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams, and determined he was on probation. The officer searched the car and found 2.3 ounces of fentanyl, 5 and a half grams of meth, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams arrested under the suspicion he intended to sell the drugs. The seized fentanyl equates to over 32,000 lethal doses, which could kill about 20% of the population of Santa Rosa.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel

Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police arrest teen suspected of assaulting elderly woman on Muni bus last month

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a teen suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked attack on a 79-year-old woman on a Muni bus.The incident happened on Saturday, December 3. At approximately 11:21 a.m., San Francisco police officers were called to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street after an assault on a Muni Bus was reported.Arriving officers located a 79-year female victim who had been assaulted. The victim was boarding the 38 Line coach at Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street when an unknown male suspect kicked the victim in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo County authorities investigate in-custody death in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY -- Law enforcement officials are investigating a death of a person who shortly died after being booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday.Deputies said the person experienced a medical emergency on Saturday at 3:17 p.m. while they were in the intake and booking area of the jail.The person was transported to a hospital in Redwood City and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office will lead an investigation on the death.The person's identity will be released by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff

A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman found dead in recycling truck near Eureka

EUREKA -- Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Humboldt County.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near Eureka, according to the Eureka police department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the North Coast region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported Sunday.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police seek witnesses to Petaluma hit-and-run crash

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma were asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday afternoon.A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.The victim was struck by a vehicle in the lane closest to the sidewalk and was thrown into the far lane, where he was struck by another vehicle. Police are looking for anyone who might have seen the collision to help identify that vehicle or its driver.The victim was taken to a Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries and was in stable condition on Friday, police said. 
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County

SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding.  But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know.  It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord

CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police seek dangerous suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Mission

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect in connection with the quadruple shooting in the city's Mission District early Friday morning that left a man dead and injured three others.According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.Video from the scene on Valencia Street between 17th and 18th showed officers looking into what appeared to be a dark...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Victim rescued from Contra Costa Canal

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim was rescued from the Contra Costa Canal on Friday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said on social media. Crews were originally looking for a second victim, but they were unable to find one and concluded their search. Con Fire first tweeted about the rescue at […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Inmate escapes from Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A Sonoma County Jail inmate was being sought after escaping Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.The inmate, identified as 39-year-old John Avila of Petaluma, ran from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.He is described as a white male adult, 5'7", 210 pounds, and last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt over a blue t-shirt and white pants over blue shorts.Avilla has been in custody since November 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.The sheriff's office said anyone who sees Avilla should call 911 immediately.  
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
106K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy