ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

From Poundland crop tops to Tesco leggings, Vicky Pattison tests the best high street gym wear

By Jess Evans
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

IF you’re planning a new year fitness kick, you might need new activewear too.

Whether it’s for home workouts, hitting the gym, or getting outside, buying all the gear can be costly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLy7h_0k4qsPbp00
Fitness enthusiast Vicky Pattison, 35, gives her verdict on the best budget fitness buys Credit: Fabulous Magazine News UK

But the high street and supermarkets have a wide range of styles that are as effective as specialist sports brands and sell for half the price.

Fitness enthusiast Vicky Pattison, 35, gives her verdict on the best budget fitness buys to Jess Evans and marks them out of ten.

  • The Secret To Happy by Vicky Pattison is published by Sphere in paperback on January 12, £9.99.

Marks and Spencers

Royal blue fleece, £45, baby blue gilet, £49.50, leggings, £27.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxGHl_0k4qsPbp00
It feels like it is for more outdoorsy women, I’d wear this on a dog walk Credit: Fabulous Magazine News UK

THIS bad boy kit is at a higher price point, but it deserves to be.

The fleece is super-cosy, I feel snug as a bug, and the leggings instantly suck you in.

I don’t think the price is bad for this quality.

I’d pay just under £50 for a gilet and the quality is incredible.

It feels like it is for more outdoorsy women, I’d wear this on a dog walk.

Rating: 9/10.

Primark

Hot pink crop top, £6, leggings, £6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCG5G_0k4qsPbp00
The ribbed fabric hides a multitude of sins, is super-trendy and could easily be worn with a blazer or sweatshirt Credit: Fabulous Magazine News UK

PRIMARK will not be beaten on price and it’s important to firstly mention the value of these two pieces at £6 each.

It’s a little bit sexy for me for the gym – it’a something you’d more likely see me in round the pool.

The ribbed fabric hides a multitude of sins, is super-trendy and could easily be worn with a blazer or sweatshirt to give a fab athleisure vibe.

If I exercised in these shorts, I feel like they would fall down – I would be constantly pulling them up.

Rating: 7.5/10.

H&M

Orange stretch top, £19.99, high-shine leggings, £19.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4gqy_0k4qsPbp00
Vicky wasn't keen on the leggings Credit: Fabulous Magazine News UK

THIS colour top is great for a pick-me-up in January.

I wear a lot of Sweaty Betty and the quality of this rivals it.

It’s very flattering and I love the feel of it.

I’m also loving the little thumb holes, perfect if you’re a runner.

I’m not so keen on the leggings, the fabric is giving me disco which is not me at all!

Rating: 7/10.

F&F at Tesco

Bright blue ribbed top, £12.50, blue patterned leggings, £12.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWdUR_0k4qsPbp00
To get both pieces for £25 is incredible also – this is my favourite of the lot Credit: Fabulous Magazine News UK

THE quality of this is class, the top in particular is amazing.

If you had told me it was high-end sports brand Lululemon I’d have believed you.

I feel like I look really good in this, which is such a big part of pushing yourself to go to the gym.

I wouldn’t be shocked if you told me this was from a far more expensive brand.

To get both pieces for £25 is incredible also – this is my favourite of the lot.

Rating: 10/10.

Pretty Little Thing

Baby pink jacket, £22, teal ribbed sports bra, £12, leggings, £18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZFB6_0k4qsPbp00
The material has a great stretch to it which moves with your body which is good for exercise Credit: Fabulous Magazine News UK

I’M a big fan of PLT, and they’ve smashed it here – is there anything they can’t do?

The material has a great stretch to it which moves with your body which is good for exercise.

It’s leaning more towards a pilates or yoga kind of look, but saying that I love it.

I think that it’s coming home with me!

Rating: 9/10.

Tu at Sainsbury's

Bluish pink sweatshirt £20, Navy jacket £24, leggings £16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3mxP_0k4qsPbp00
The fact that this is super trendy, soft and affordable warrants a high score Credit: Fabulous Magazine News UK

THE muted colour of this is so me and very trendy.

This hoodie feels like a hug on your skin.

These are also the first pair of leggings to have a pocket for your phone, which is very fancy.

The fact that this is super trendy, soft and affordable warrants a good score.

Rating: 9/10.

Pep and co at Poundland

Orange crop top, £4.50, leggings, £6

It's a lovely colour to give you a little Pep in your step Credit: Fabulous Magazine News UK

This set is a little too see-through for my liking.

But it's a lovely colour to give you a little Pep in your step.

It instantly cheered me up and I loved the ribbed fabric - but this is not for high-intensity workouts, your bits would be going everywhere!

Rating: 6/10.

Pink long sleeved top, £22, patterned leggings, £24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QqVG_0k4qsPbp00
Both of these pieces for under £50 is a steal for activewear, so that's a big plus Credit: Fabulous Magazine News UK

This top is super soft but I'd be sweating buckets in the gym wearing it.

The leggings hold me in nicely but the pattern is a bit mad.

That said, I do think it's a lovely outfit together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPpeu_0k4qsPbp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4OcL_0k4qsPbp00

Also, both of these pieces for under £50 is a steal for activewear, so that's a big plus.

Rating: 8/10.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
Upworthy

Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs

Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
Tyla

Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side

A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
958K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy