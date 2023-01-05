7 tips for staying safe on ice this winter

Cold winter temperatures will be back soon enough, and with it, the return of ice skaters and fishermen and women to area ponds and lakes. But before heading out, ask yourself: "Is that ice thick enough to be safe?"

"You really can't tell until you get out there and put a hole in it," Captain James Ziter of the Pittsfield Fire Department advised. When you're going out, you're going out "at your own risk."

So then, what's the best thing to do, if you're going to be out on the ice? "The biggest thing is to not go out alone and to let people know you're going: where and when and how long you think you're going to be there," Ziter said. "A lot of calls we may get, someone hasn't seen a person in such-and-such period of time, but they knew they went out."

Luckily, ice accidents aren't really a big problem in Pittsfield. "I've been here for 27 years and I haven't had that many calls," Ziter said. "For the most part, it seems like people understand ice safety around here."

Tips for staying safe on the ice

To decide if the ice is safe enough to support winter activities, consider these helpful safety hints from the Pittsfield Fire Department:

If the ice is 3 inches thick or less: Stay off.At 4 inches, ice fishing, walking, cross-country skiing and skating is safe.Once the ice reaches 5 inches thick, one snowmobile or ATV is OK.At 8 to 12 inches thick, a car or small pickup is considered to be OK.12 to 15 inches: One medium truck (pickup or van) is OK.

Also, the public should be mindful of the following:

Beware of snow-covered ice. Snow will hide cracks, faults and weak ice.Slush is a danger sign, indicating deterioration.Never go onto ice alone. A buddy may be able to rescue you or go for help if you get into difficulty.Before you leave shore, tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return.Always keep pets leashed.Children should always be supervised.Stay off river ice and avoid the narrows between lakes. River currents, springs and moving water at the narrows where one lake flows into another can quickly change ice thickness or have much thinner ice than other locations on the river or on the lake.

If you are with someone who has fallen through the ice, try not to panic. Call 911 and do not go onto the ice. The Massachusetts The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife reminds residents to "Preach-Reach-Throw-Go ."

Preach: Call 911 if you can. Shout to the victim to reassure them help is on the way.Reach: If you can safely reach them from shore, extend an object like a rope, jumper cables, tree branch or a ladder to them.Throw: Toss one end of a rope or something that will float to the victim.Go: If the situation is too dangerous for you to perform a rescue, call 911 or go to find help. Untrained rescuers can become victims themselves.

Finally, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation website offers safety tips on how to save yourself if you plunge through ice:

As you come to the surface, turn toward the direction you came from, and place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface, working forward by kicking your feet. Once the ice is solid enough to hold you and you can pull yourself out, do so and then roll toward thicker ice while staying laying down. Lying down spreads your weight across a wider area. Roll away from the hole, and crawl back the way you came, keeping your weight distributed, until you return to solid ice or ground. Change out of wet clothing, get warm and seek medical attention.