Moscow murders: New details emerge as Kohberger makes first appearance in Idaho court

For the first time Thursday, previously unknown details surrounding the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students were unveiled.

DNA of Bryan Kohberger was found at the crime scene, and his cellphone activity was consistent with the route his Hyundai Elantra traveled the night of the murders, according to the probable cause affidavit that was unsealed Thursday morning just before Kohberger appeared in Latah County court.

The affidavit also reveals an eye-witness account of a person fitting Kohberger's description inside the home where the murders occurred.

The affidavit was sealed until Kohberger was extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, back to Idaho, and appeared in an Idaho court, per Idaho law.

He made his first appearance at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary related to the stabbing deaths of four U of I students: Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday; he was previously being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested on Dec. 30. Kohberger arrived in Idaho on Wednesday night and was booked into the Latah County Jail.

DETAILS UNVEILED

Kohberger's vehicle, a white Hyundai Elantra, made three initial passes by the house where Kernodle, Goncalves, Chapin and Mogen were killed, the night of the murders, according to the probable cause affidavit. The car was later seen entering the area a fourth time, and then in footage, speeding away from the house around 4:20 a.m., the affidavit said.

Inside the house, police found a tan leather knife sheath laying next to Mogen, the affidavit said. The Idaho State Lab found a single source of male DNA on the button snap. In late December, Pennsylvania law enforcement recovered trash from the suspect’s family’s house. The Idaho State Lab identified the DNA as a likely relative of the suspect.

Kohberger was staying at his family's home when he was arrested.

“Based on the above information, I am requesting an arrest warrant be issued for Bryan C. Kohberger … for Burglary at 1122 King Street in Moscow, Idaho, and four counts of Murder in the First Degree,” Corporal Brett Payne wrote in the affidavit.

In August 2022, Kohberger was detained as part of a traffic stop in Moscow, according to the affidavit. During the stop, Kohberger provided his phone number, which investigators were later able to use to determine his location on the night of the murders.

On the night of the murders, Kohberger’s phone was allegedly in nearby Pullman, Washington — where he was a criminal justice doctoral student at Washington State University — around 2:42 a.m. At 2:47 a.m., the phone stopped reporting to the network. The phone did not report to the network again until 4:48 a.m., when cellphone records showed it was near Blaine, Idaho, the affidavit said.

Investigators believe the murders happened between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

“Individuals can either leave their cellular telephone at a different location before committing a crime or turn their cellular telephone off prior to going to a location to commit a crime,” the affidavit said. “This is done by subjects in an effort to avoid alerting law enforcement that a cellular device associated with them was in a particular area where a crime is committed.”

Cellphone records showed the phone returned to the residence the morning after the murders, between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m., according to the affidavit. Historical records showed the phone was present in the area at least 12 times before Nov. 13, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also provided previously unknown information about what one of the roommates, referred to as D.M., saw the night of the killings. D.M. went to sleep but was awoken at 4 a.m. by what she said sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog. D.M. then thought she heard Goncalves say “there’s someone here.”

D.M. looked out of her bedroom, the affidavit said, but didn’t see anything.

“D.M. stated she opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle’s room,” the affidavit said. “D.M. then said she heard a male voice saying something to the effect of ‘it’s OK, I’m going to help you.’”

Around 4:17 a.m., a neighboring security camera picked up “distorted audio” of voices or a whimper followed by a thud. A dog can be heard barking.

After she heard the crying, the affidavit said, D.M. opened her bedroom door a third time and saw a figure in black clothing and a mask walking toward her.

“The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase,’” the affidavit said. “D.M. locked herself in her room.”

A shoe print was later found just outside the door of D.M.’s bedroom.

This story will be updated.