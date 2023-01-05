ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jaylen Wright Signs NIL Deal, Remains in Knoxville

By Evan Crowell
 4 days ago

Running back Jaylen Wright signed an NIL Deal with the Volunteer Club on Thursday, effectively keeping him with Tennessee for the 2023 season.

NIL has become a major component of college football's landscape, especially with the transfer portal. Collectives can financially incentivize players to remain with their respective programs, an added wrinkle we didn't previously have.

Running back Jaylen Wright was someone who fans thought may leave Rocky Top after the 2022 season. However, he signed with the Volunteer Club on Thursday, keeping him in orange for next season.

Wright logged 146 carries for 875 yards and ten touchdowns in the 2022 season. He became a feature part of the offense down the stretch , especially in the Orange Bowl.

His ability to find creases and accelerate to the second level makes him a major asset to the program. With new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle in the fold, they need a strong run game to anchor the offense.

Wright put together his best performance against Vanderbilt . He only had five carries but amassed 160 yards and two touchdowns, ripping off several big runs that blew the game open.

The Volunteers lost two players to the transfer portal this week: wide receiver Walker Merrill and tackle RJ Perry.

