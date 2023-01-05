Idaho murder suspect appears in Moscow court for first time

Originally published Jan. 5 on KTVB.COM .

MOSCOW — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students appeared in court in Moscow for the first time on Thursday. He showed little emotion.

With over 65 people in the courtroom, silence cut the air as Bryan Kohberger walked into a Latah County Courtroom to hear the charges against him. He appeared in an orange jumpsuit, only nodding his head at Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.

Marshall read the five charges — four counts of first-degree murder, and one count of burglary — aloud. Marshall said Kohberger is charged with stabbing the four victims with "malice," with "forethought," with "premeditation" and that the crimes were "deliberate."

Marshall asked if Kohberger understood the charges against him. He only replied, "yes." That is the only time he spoke.

The maximum penalty for each count of first-degree murder is death or life in prison.

Kohberger was also denied bond and was issued a no-contact order between him and the victims' family members. He will be represented in further proceedings by a public defender from Kootenai County.

Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims of the stabbings at the house on King Road on Nov. 13, was represented in court by her family, who sat in the front row. Her family had their arms around each other during the proceeding.

The Goncalves' family attorney also released a statement to the media after the hearing.

"It's obviously an emotional time for the family seeing the defendant for the first time," the attorney said. "They will be here for the long haul."

Kohberger was booked into the Latah County Jail on Wednesday evening. Jail records show he's being held on suspicion of four counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection with the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Goncalves, who were all pronounced dead around noon on Nov. 13 in their off-campus home on 1122 King Road. The probable cause affidavit submitted by Moscow Police Cpl. Brett Payne was filed in court records and made public Thursday morning shortly before Kohberger's hearing. It stated police found Kohberger through DNA on a knife sheath found at the murder scene.

Per court order, Kohberger's court appearance was not televised live or live-streamed online.

According to a Wednesday statement released by Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles, Kohberger will be evaluated by staff at the Latah County jail.

"Mr. Kohberger’s housing classification will be based on the evaluation given by jail staff," Skiles said.

