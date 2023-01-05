Read full article on original website
This Michigan County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Washington Examiner
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
wxpr.org
Group: KS Keystone spill a cautionary tale for MI pipeline
An environmental watchdog group said the recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill should serve as a warning to Michiganders if a proposed expansion of the Enbridge Line 5 project is approved. In early December, Keystone broke open and dumped 14,000 barrels of heavy tar-sands oil into a creek on the Kansas-Nebraska...
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
DeVos’ voucher-like plan stalls as campaign withdraws its petitions
A Betsy DeVos-backed proposal to help Michigan families use taxpayer funds to cover private school tuition and other education-related expenses appears finished after organizers withdrew petitions they’d submitted to the Secretary of State.The proposal — which critics have likened to private school vouchers — doesn’t have a clear political path after Democrats won full control of the state Legislature in November.“This is an acknowledgement that it failed,” said Joshua Cowen, a professor...
Detroit News
Judge gives preliminary OK to Michigan's $20M jobless false fraud settlement
A state judge said Monday he plans to sign off on a $20 million settlement to compensate about 8,200 individuals who were the victims of Michigan's automated state software system that mistakenly accused thousands of unemployment fraud and collected money from them between 2013 and 2015. The settlement given preliminary...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MDHHS expanding program to help human trafficking victims
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. The department has issued a request for proposals to strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. Human trafficking is the recruitment,...
Detroit News
End of child tax credit expansion raises fear of resurgent children poverty
The expansion of a federal tax credit to low-income families during the pandemic lifted more than half a million Michigan children out of poverty, so its ending at the finish of 2022 has advocates worried that it will put children at risk of falling back into poverty. Legislation passed the...
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
beckersdental.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says husband retired from dentistry early due to threats
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Jan. 5 interview that her husband, Marc Mallory, DDS, retired from dentistry early due to the threats against her, according to the Detroit Free Press. Ms. Whitmer faced significant backlash from those who have disagreed with how she has handled the COVID-19 pandemic....
Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023
Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
The State of Michigan May Have Unclaimed Money For You
We have all had it happen -- You put on a coat or some pants you haven't worn in a while -- and you find money in a pocket! What a nice surprise that always is. Now, the State of Michigan may have a surprise for you with some money you are owed that you didn't know about.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Audit of unemployment agency found fraud during pandemic, UIA says report is missing context
UIA director says the OAG’s audit is ‘rehashing’ old findings and ‘is not good use of taxpayer resources’
deadlinedetroit.com
"The Week That Was:' Replacing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Who Are The Likely Contenders?
Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Tiffany Ellis, 910 AM host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about who will replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not running for re-election; the Kevin McCarthy mess; new laws in Lansing go into effect; Ottawa County has taken a hard right and the AG is investigating, and Schmuck of the Week.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
The supreme law: Getting to know Michigan’s Constitution
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how lieutenant governor candidates are chosen. It is crucial that Michiganders feel equipped to respond when government encroaches on their rights and freedoms. They should also be equipped to prevent crises. We should not go to the voting booth, perform our duty and then wash our hands. We should all take time to be engaged in what is happening, and we should do so with the proper knowledge.
Michigan unemployment agency wasn't effective in processing pandemic claims, audit shows
A new state audit released Friday found Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency wasn't effective in processing unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic and improperly granted overpayment waivers to some claimants while not considering others that met the waiver criteria, one of several other findings related to the way the agency distributed benefits and handled overpayment waivers in the months that followed. The audit estimated the agency may have improperly granted $1.7 billion in overpayment waivers but didn't consider...
WILX-TV
Michigan thrift stores need donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
Detroit News
Insider: Whitmer says Republicans should have targeted her 45-cent gas tax proposal
Lansing — Many Michigan Republicans have publicly critiqued Tudor Dixon's unsuccessful campaign against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Last week, Whitmer herself chimed in on the GOP's strategies. During an hour-long interview with Democratic political consultant David Axelrod on his "The Axe Files" podcast," Whitmer said if she were the...
wkar.org
MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
