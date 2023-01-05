ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
wxpr.org

Group: KS Keystone spill a cautionary tale for MI pipeline

An environmental watchdog group said the recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill should serve as a warning to Michiganders if a proposed expansion of the Enbridge Line 5 project is approved. In early December, Keystone broke open and dumped 14,000 barrels of heavy tar-sands oil into a creek on the Kansas-Nebraska...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Chalkbeat

DeVos’ voucher-like plan stalls as campaign withdraws its petitions

A Betsy DeVos-backed proposal to help Michigan families use taxpayer funds to cover private school tuition and other education-related expenses appears finished after organizers withdrew petitions they’d submitted to the Secretary of State.The proposal — which critics have likened to private school vouchers — doesn’t have a clear political path after Democrats won full control of the state Legislature in November.“This is an acknowledgement that it failed,” said Joshua Cowen, a professor...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Judge gives preliminary OK to Michigan's $20M jobless false fraud settlement

A state judge said Monday he plans to sign off on a $20 million settlement to compensate about 8,200 individuals who were the victims of Michigan's automated state software system that mistakenly accused thousands of unemployment fraud and collected money from them between 2013 and 2015. The settlement given preliminary...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDHHS expanding program to help human trafficking victims

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. The department has issued a request for proposals to strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. Human trafficking is the recruitment,...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023

Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

"The Week That Was:' Replacing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Who Are The Likely Contenders?

Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Tiffany Ellis, 910 AM host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about who will replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not running for re-election; the Kevin McCarthy mess; new laws in Lansing go into effect; Ottawa County has taken a hard right and the AG is investigating, and Schmuck of the Week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

The supreme law: Getting to know Michigan’s Constitution

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how lieutenant governor candidates are chosen. It is crucial that Michiganders feel equipped to respond when government encroaches on their rights and freedoms. They should also be equipped to prevent crises. We should not go to the voting booth, perform our duty and then wash our hands. We should all take time to be engaged in what is happening, and we should do so with the proper knowledge.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan unemployment agency wasn't effective in processing pandemic claims, audit shows

A new state audit released Friday found Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency wasn't effective in processing unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic and improperly granted overpayment waivers to some claimants while not considering others that met the waiver criteria, one of several other findings related to the way the agency distributed benefits and handled overpayment waivers in the months that followed. The audit estimated the agency may have improperly granted $1.7 billion in overpayment waivers but didn't consider...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
MICHIGAN STATE

