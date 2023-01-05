Officers with the Sanilac County Drug Task Force arrested two suspects and seized a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Deckerville last week. The stop resulted from an ongoing investigation into distribution and use of meth in the county. Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, officers pulled over a vehicle of interest on Black River Street, where a search was conducted and the drugs seized.

DECKERVILLE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO