bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Intro self-defense class offered to teen girls
There is a need to address the continuous dangers that young women face in the community. Keeping that in mind, local high school senior Kate Sorbie partnered with Porth Huron based non-profit, A Beautiful Me plus officers of the Shelby Township Police Department to design an introduction class into the basics of self-defense.
SC4 board to fill trustee vacancy at special Monday meeting
Following the December 15, 2022 resignation of member Nicholas DeGrazia from the St. Clair Community College Board of Trustees, three applicants have thrown their hat into the ring to join the board. With the plan being to appoint the new trustee at Monday’s special meeting, the six other board members...
Sanilac County DTF seizes meth, arrests two in Deckerville traffic stop
Officers with the Sanilac County Drug Task Force arrested two suspects and seized a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Deckerville last week. The stop resulted from an ongoing investigation into distribution and use of meth in the county. Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, officers pulled over a vehicle of interest on Black River Street, where a search was conducted and the drugs seized.
