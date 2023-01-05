Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
In Study, Reminder Letters Helped Doctors Make Safer Choices Prescribing Opioids
In Study, Reminder Letters Helped Doctors Make Safer Choices Prescribing Opioids. TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Could a simple letter prompt doctors to prescribe opioids more safely?. Yes, claims new research that found reminding doctors to check a prescription database before doling out opioids increased their engagement with...
How to survive cedar fever, according to readers
Don't sniffle in silence — try these tips from fellow readers.
US News and World Report
Swimmers Face a Little Known Danger: Fluid on the Lungs
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The swimmer came to shore struggling to breathe and coughing up blood. A keen competitive long-distance swimmer and triathlete, the woman was fit and healthy when she started a nighttime open water swim event. But a couple weeks earlier, she’d had breathing difficulties...
Health crisis during a vacation getaway: How a dream trip can turn into a nightmare
What happens if a health crisis occurs during a vacation getaway in a place with fewer hospital or medical resources than usual? Residents of a small island getaway shared thoughts.
