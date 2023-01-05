ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

In Study, Reminder Letters Helped Doctors Make Safer Choices Prescribing Opioids

In Study, Reminder Letters Helped Doctors Make Safer Choices Prescribing Opioids. TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Could a simple letter prompt doctors to prescribe opioids more safely?. Yes, claims new research that found reminding doctors to check a prescription database before doling out opioids increased their engagement with...
Swimmers Face a Little Known Danger: Fluid on the Lungs

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The swimmer came to shore struggling to breathe and coughing up blood. A keen competitive long-distance swimmer and triathlete, the woman was fit and healthy when she started a nighttime open water swim event. But a couple weeks earlier, she’d had breathing difficulties...

